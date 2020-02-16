New Zealand vs India 2020: Ishant Sharma relieved after passing fitness test

Ishant Sharma

The Indian team has received a huge boost ahead of their Test series against New Zealand in the form of Ishant Sharma's fitness. Ishant had suffered a grade 3 tear on his right ankle during Delhi's Ranji Trophy game against Vidarbha but has won the race against time and has passed the fitness test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

He will be joining the Indian team in New Zealand ahead of the start of the Test series.

Ishant is extremely happy with the result of the tests and has thanked his NCA trainer Ashish Kaushik, who helped him get fit in time. Ishant took to Twitter to express his happiness and tweeted, “It was a roller coaster ride for me after the injury on my ankle on 20th January but with the help of Ashish Kaushik I managed to pull it off! Scans were a little scary, but today I am happy that I am fit! Thanks Ashish Kaushik!”

A day after the initial reports of the injury were released, DDCA director Sanjay Bhardwaj had said that Ishant was most likely to be ruled out of the Test series against New Zealand as he was advised to rest his legs for at least six weeks.

“He has been advised complete rest for six weeks, so there is little chance of him playing the Test series against New Zealand next month. When he goes to the National Cricket Academy will depend on his getting into a position where he can walk properly,” Bhardwaj had said.

But Ishant showed great resolve and determination to get fit in time, and will now be available for selection for the first Test at Wellington beginning on 21 February. The lanky pacer has been in good form with the red ball lately, and his inclusion is likely to help the visitors put up much stiffer resistance than they would have without him.