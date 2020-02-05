×
New Zealand vs India 2020: Jeremy Cony frustrated with NZ coach Gary Stead's absence against India

Aakash Arya
ANALYST
News
Modified 05 Feb 2020, 16:11 IST

Jeremy Coney (left)
Jeremy Coney (left)

Former New Zealand captain Jeremy Coney has hit out at New Zealand head coach Gary Stead over his scheduled leave in the midst of important series against England, Australia, and India. According to NZC chief executive David White, Stead was given a nod citing workload issues that brought down the curtains for former coach Mike Hesson. The Kiwis suffered a 5-0 hammering at the hands of India in the recently concluded T20I series at home.

Talking to Radio Sport Breakfast, Coney hit out at the NZC for allowing the Blackcaps to enter into tournaments without the mentorship of a coach and their regular captain Kane Williamson (injury). Stating it as the most important season for the Kiwis in over 10 years, Coney expressed his disappointment over the absence of senior figures resulting in a series of losses.

"This is probably the most important season we've had for 10 years, with no Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and West Indies to feast on... We're facing the three big boys (Australia, India, and England). They were marmalized in Australia and it's now five-zip at home. Wouldn't you think the main coach and selector would be there?."
Coney even asked for a separate T20 coach if Gary Stead was feeling overburdened with responsibilities and wants NZC to make it clear for the current or new coaches about the responsibilities associated with this post which helps them mark their calendars accordingly.

"Would you call it desertion or would you just say, 'It's really bad look fellas'? If I was David White I would say to myself, no I'm sorry Gary, you can wait a week. If you are really finding it tough and have to be away from the family, let's have a chat and find another coach for the T20 format."
"I've seen wayward bowling, mismanaged games resulting in losses, bungled run outs, I've seen the fielding coach away, the bowling coach away, the batting coach away. If it is too much for them...you can go and get a job in a hardware store and see your family every night. It seems to me this is your job and this is the time of year when you really work."
