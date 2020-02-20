New Zealand vs India 2020: Kane Williamson reveals he and Virat Kohli have a lot of similar views on the game

Team India captain Virat Kohli has, on a number of occasions, heaped praise on Kane Williamson and how he was the best bet as far as leading the New Zealand cricket team was concerned.

Now, ahead of the first Test, Williamson too has nodded in approval and has said that he and Kohli share a common vision for the sport and although, they approach things differently, they have a similar thought process for the game in general.

“It was really interesting the other day to sit down and have a quiet chat on the outfield and share a lot of thoughts that we had and a lot of similar views on the game.”

While Kohli is all about aggression and over-the-top reactions on the field, Williamson is rather subdued and does not give away too much with his expressions.

The two Captains pose for the shutterbugs ahead of the two match Test series.



Who do you reckon is taking this trophy home ?#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/a6z4dkO6s6 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 19, 2020

The Kiwi skipper confessed that they have different styles and it made the conversation rather refreshing.

“We have slightly different approaches which was really refreshing but that is very inspiring from a guy that’s leading the way in his tenacious and competitive attitude but his outlook on the game and what he does in and around it.”

Both captains will hold the key for their respective sides when India lock horns with New Zealand in the upcoming two-match Test series.

It will be India's biggest test so far in their ICC World Test Championship journey as New Zealand have not lost a game at home since 2017. The first Test will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington from Friday.