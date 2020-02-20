×
New Zealand vs India 2020: Kane Williamson reveals he and Virat Kohli have a lot of similar views on the game

Raj
ANALYST
News
Modified 20 Feb 2020, 12:50 IST

Kane Williamson
Kane Williamson

Team India captain Virat Kohli has, on a number of occasions, heaped praise on Kane Williamson and how he was the best bet as far as leading the New Zealand cricket team was concerned.

Now, ahead of the first Test, Williamson too has nodded in approval and has said that he and Kohli share a common vision for the sport and although, they approach things differently, they have a similar thought process for the game in general.


“It was really interesting the other day to sit down and have a quiet chat on the outfield and share a lot of thoughts that we had and a lot of similar views on the game.”

While Kohli is all about aggression and over-the-top reactions on the field, Williamson is rather subdued and does not give away too much with his expressions.

The Kiwi skipper confessed that they have different styles and it made the conversation rather refreshing.


“We have slightly different approaches which was really refreshing but that is very inspiring from a guy that’s leading the way in his tenacious and competitive attitude but his outlook on the game and what he does in and around it.”

Both captains will hold the key for their respective sides when India lock horns with New Zealand in the upcoming two-match Test series.

It will be India's biggest test so far in their ICC World Test Championship journey as New Zealand have not lost a game at home since 2017. The first Test will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington from Friday. 

Published 20 Feb 2020, 12:50 IST
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Tomorrow, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
