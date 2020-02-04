New Zealand vs India 2020: Kane Williamson ruled out of first two ODIs

Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the first two ODIs against India due to an inflamed AC joint

New Zealand have suffered a heavy blow ahead of the ODI series versus India, as skipper Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the first two matches. Williamson is still recovering from an inflamed AC joint and with the Test series coming up, he was advised to rest by the team physio Vijay Vallabh.

"It's best for his recovery that he avoids aggravating the joint for the next few days," Vallabh was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"He will continue his fitness training sessions throughout the week and will start batting again on Friday with the prospect of being available for game three next Tuesday," he further added.

In the absence of Williamson, Tom Latham will be leading the side, while left-hander Mark Chapman has been called in as the replacement for the 29-year-old. He is fresh off a century against India A in the drawn unofficial four-day game. He had also scored a match-winning century against the same opposition in the unofficial ODI series (which New Zealand A won 3-2).

Chapman had last played for the Black Caps about two years ago where he had a dismal series, scoring only nine runs from three games. He will be itching to settle the scores this time around and make a strong comeback into the ODI side. Chief selector Gavin Larsen is hopeful of Chapman coming good, owing to his good form of late.

"It's great to welcome Mark back into the one-day unit off the back of consecutive centuries for New Zealand A against a strong India A side," Larsen asserted.

"Mark's a versatile player who can cover multiple batting positions and his fielding is a real upshot to have in the squad," he added.