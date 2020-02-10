×
New Zealand vs India 2020: Kane Williamson set to return in third ODI

Zaid K
News
Modified 10 Feb 2020, 14:02 IST

Williamson suffered a shoulder injury in the third T20I against India
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is all set to return and lead the Kiwis in the third and final ODI against India in Mount Maunganui.

After being mauled 5-0 in the T20I series by Virat Kohli’s men, most fans and critics didn’t give New Zealand a chance of bouncing back and proving their mettle in the ODI series, and their woes were further exacerbated by Williamson’s unavailability for the first two games.

However, the hosts showed incredible mental fortitude and won the first two ODIs to register their first series triumph against India since 2014. Ross Taylor stepped up to the plate, playing instrumental innings in both the ODI’s and guiding New Zealand to crucial victories.

On Monday, the Kiwis’ stand-in head coach Shane Jurgenson confirmed Williamson will return having recovered from the shoulder injury he suffered in the third T20I in Hamilton.

“He certainly had a full workout and all is on track for tomorrow. He’s looking good to be ready to play. We’ll have one final look at him in the morning and make sure nothing happens overnight,” New Zealand stand-in head coach Shane Jurgensen said on the eve of third ODI.

Apart from Williamson, Ish Sodhi and Blair Tickner have also been added to New Zealand’s squad for the third ODI, with Tim Southee (stomach bug), Mitchell Santner (stomach bug) and Scott Kuggeleijn (viral fever) all doubtful.

New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Kane Williamson
