×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

New Zealand vs India 2020: Kane Williamson to confirm playing XI after having one last look at the pitch

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 20 Feb 2020, 10:37 IST

Kane Williamson will have the final say on the playing XI on the day of the game after looking at the pitch.
Kane Williamson will have the final say on the playing XI on the day of the game after looking at the pitch

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will be having a decision or two to make regarding the spots in the playing XI ahead of their first Test against India at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Williamson believes that there is a need to look at the condition of the pitch before finalizing the team that will take the field.

“We just want to have another look at this surface,” Williamson told Reuters.
“It’s got a different look to what we’re used to seeing here at the Basin,” he added.

First-choice pacer Neil Wagner has been ruled out of the first Test as he is awaiting the birth of his first child. This means that the lanky Kyle Jamieson is likely to be handed his Test debut (even though Matt Henry had been roped in as a cover for Wagner).

Williamson understood the importance of Wagner's absence and expressed his views on it, saying:

“The qualities that he (Wagner) brings are quite unique but you then bring in a guy (Jamieson) who targets slightly different areas, coming from a slightly different height as well."

It will also be interesting to see whether New Zealand will play a spinner in the form of Ajaz Patel or will they go for an all-pace attack with the all-round options of Colin de Grandhomme and Daryl Mitchell.

With the breeze being a huge factor and the pitch likely to be grassy, the Basin Reserve is set to offer a challenging Test to batsmen and it will be exciting to see whether both the teams live up to the challenge.

Published 20 Feb 2020, 10:37 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Kane Williamson India vs New Zealand 2020 Teams & Squads
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Tomorrow, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
South Africa in India 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in Sri Lanka 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
England Lions in Australia 2020
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Australian Sheffield Shield
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us