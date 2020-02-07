×
New Zealand vs India 2020: Kapil Dev backs Navdeep Saini to play in the 2nd ODI

Vijay.Sain
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 07 Feb 2020, 19:38 IST

Navdeep Saini
Navdeep Saini

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev said in a recent interview that India should play Navdeep Saini in the second ODI against New Zealand in Auckland. The Men in Blue lost the first ODI against hosts New Zealand.

After posting 347 while batting-first, India failed to defend the total as Ross Taylor's brilliant 109* off 84 balls helped them to chase the target with four wickets in hands. The Indian bowlers had a rough day at Hamilton, giving away as many as 24 wides while defending the total. 

While Kuldeep Yadav got taken to the cleaners, leaking 84 runs in his 10-over quota, Shardul Thakur also gave away 80 runs in just nine overs. Jasprit Bumrah remained economical but wicketless, giving away only 53 runs.

Kapil Dev
Kapil Dev

While speaking to ABP News, Kapil Dev expressed how Navdeep Saini deserved a place in the playing XI because of his quick pace and wicket-taking ability. He also added that if the Kiwi batsmen targetted a bowler like Jasprit Bumrah, Saini could come handy in chipping wickets.

You need a wicket-taking option. It is important to get Saini in the side not because India have lost the first ODI but he deserves a place in the side because of his pace and wicket-taking abilities. Look at Bumrah, he forces New Zealand to play him watchfully because whenever batsmen try to attack these bowlers can get wickets.

Navdeep Saini has played three ODIs with five wickets at an average of 6.17 thus far. The 27-year-old has featured in India's limited-overs fixtures recently and has dominated the opposition with his bouncers and unplayable yorkers.

Kapil Dev also mentioned how favouritism should be avoided while selecting the players, and the focus should remain upon getting the right combination to win matches. 

Team selection should be never be based on liking or disliking. It should be on what the team requires and which combination can you win you games.
It will be intriguing to see if skipper Virat Kohli plays Navdeep Saini as India will be hoping to level the series by 1-1 in the second ODI of the three-match series.

Published 07 Feb 2020, 19:38 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 Indian Cricket Team Navdeep Saini
