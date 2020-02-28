×
New Zealand vs India 2020: Kapil Dev backs Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah to perform well in the 2nd Test

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 28 Feb 2020, 13:27 IST

Kapil Dev believes that Virat Kohli will set records straight when he walks out to bat in Christchurch
Kapil Dev believes that Virat Kohli will set records straight when he walks out to bat in Christchurch

India suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

The Indian batsmen failed in both the innings, while the Indian bowlers found it difficult to handle the New Zealand lower order.

Former Indian all-rounder Kapil Dev believes that Virat Kohli's poor run of form was one of the main reasons behind the visitors failing to put enough runs on the board in the first Test.

However, Kapil backed Kohli to bounce back and do well as he feels the Indian skipper performs well when he has his back against the wall.

Kapil was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

"Why should we be worried? He’s (Kohli) a great player and I think great players come back strongly after getting pushed to the walls. If he’s counted amongst the all-time greats then he’ll certainly regain his form and bounce back and I don’t an iota of doubt about that. He has a lot of cricket left in him.”

Another star in the Indian team who is going through a rough patch is Jasprit Bumrah. After enduring a wicketless ODI series, Bumrah had an umimpressive outing in the first Test, where he also seemed to have lost a yard of pace.

However, Kapil, who was a fast bowler himself, insists that it is indeed difficult to come back into form after a back injury. He urged the Indian fans to be patient as he feels that Bumrah will be getting back to his best with time.

“Once you get an injury it takes time for the body to recover completely. He is a very fine bowler and he proved it before. A person who has proven himself at that level. As batsmen we say you need one innings to come back to form and you need one good spell for a bowler.
"I am a positive person and always think that he needs one or two wickets to get back. Players like him and Virat Kohli they are champions and they bounce back faster."

The second and final Test of the series will start on 29th February at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Published 28 Feb 2020, 13:27 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Jasprit Bumrah Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Test cricket India vs New Zealand Head to Head
Contact Us