×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

New Zealand vs India 2020: Kiwis fined 60% of their match fees for maintaining slow over-rate during second ODI

Vijay.Sain
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 08 Feb 2020, 21:24 IST

The Kiwis beat India to go 2-0 up in the three-match series
The Kiwis beat India to go 2-0 up in the three-match series

The New Zealand cricket team got penalized and had to forfeit 60 percent of their match fees after being found guilty for maintaining a slow over-rate against India in the second ODI in Auckland on Saturday.

The Kiwis managed to register a margin of 2-0 in the ongoing 3-match series against the Men in Blue, as New Zealand bowled out India to win the match by 22 runs after batting first and posting 273-8 on the board.

As per a media release from the ICC, match referee Chris Broad imposed the charges on the Tom Latham-led side after the Kiwis failed to complete three overs in the allotted time after the time allotment got taken for consideration.

Per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offenses - players get penalized 20 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the designated time. The sanction got tripled as New Zealand's three overs fell short of the target.

Tom Latham, the stand-in skipper for New Zealand in the replacement of the injured Kane Williamson, accepted the proposed sanction and pleaded guilty for the offense, which resulted in no formal hearing. It is the first time New Zealand got slapped for slow-over rate in the ongoing series, as the visitors India got fined for the same in the last three matches earlier (two T20Is and the first ODI in Hamilton).

The charges on the New Zealand team got levelled by on-field umpires Chris Brown and Bruce Oxenford, third umpire Langton Rusere and fourth umpire John Dempsey.

New Zealand will be hoping a 3-0 whitewash in the ODIs after falling by 0-5 in the T20Is, while India will be hoping for a consolation victory in the third match slated to take place in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday.

Published 08 Feb 2020, 21:24 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Kane Williamson Tom Latham India vs New Zealand 2020 Teams & Squads
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Today
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020
ICC Under 19 World Cup
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
India A in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Big Bash League
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
England Lions in Australia 2020
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us