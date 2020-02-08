New Zealand vs India 2020: Kiwis fined 60% of their match fees for maintaining slow over-rate during second ODI

The Kiwis beat India to go 2-0 up in the three-match series

The New Zealand cricket team got penalized and had to forfeit 60 percent of their match fees after being found guilty for maintaining a slow over-rate against India in the second ODI in Auckland on Saturday.

The Kiwis managed to register a margin of 2-0 in the ongoing 3-match series against the Men in Blue, as New Zealand bowled out India to win the match by 22 runs after batting first and posting 273-8 on the board.

As per a media release from the ICC, match referee Chris Broad imposed the charges on the Tom Latham-led side after the Kiwis failed to complete three overs in the allotted time after the time allotment got taken for consideration.

Per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offenses - players get penalized 20 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the designated time. The sanction got tripled as New Zealand's three overs fell short of the target.

Tom Latham, the stand-in skipper for New Zealand in the replacement of the injured Kane Williamson, accepted the proposed sanction and pleaded guilty for the offense, which resulted in no formal hearing. It is the first time New Zealand got slapped for slow-over rate in the ongoing series, as the visitors India got fined for the same in the last three matches earlier (two T20Is and the first ODI in Hamilton).

The charges on the New Zealand team got levelled by on-field umpires Chris Brown and Bruce Oxenford, third umpire Langton Rusere and fourth umpire John Dempsey.

New Zealand will be hoping a 3-0 whitewash in the ODIs after falling by 0-5 in the T20Is, while India will be hoping for a consolation victory in the third match slated to take place in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday.