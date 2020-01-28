×
New Zealand vs India 2020 | KL Rahul eyeing massive T20I record

Aakash Arya
ANALYST
News
Modified 28 Jan 2020, 15:51 IST

KL Rahul
KL Rahul

Indian wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul is on the brink of breaking another T20I record. If the in-form opener scores another fifty in the third T20I against New Zealand on the 29th of January, 2020, he will enter the record books as the only Indian to have scored four consecutive 50s in T20Is.

Rahul scored 56 in the first T20I and followed it up with a majestic 57* in the next match. He also scored a half-century (54) against Sri Lanka in Pune on January 10. After scoring a match-winning fifty in the second T20I, the wicket-keeper said,

I don’t really know what to say about that (the consistent run of scores). The understanding of my game and reading my game has helped me to be more consistent. I always need to keep the team ahead and what the team requires. I have come up with the right shots and the right answers. That’s been my mantra over the last few games and in the T20 format.

Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour signaled good times lay ahead for the Indian team as future stars of the ilk of Rahul and Shreyas Iyer were taking up the mantle from the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Having seen KL (Rahul) and Shreyas as young cricketers coming through, in my mind, I have absolutely no doubt that they are match-winners. They are getting their opportunities now and they are showing the world what they are capable of, that is great to see.


Published 28 Jan 2020, 15:51 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team KL Rahul Shreyas Iyer India vs New Zealand 2020 Teams & Squads
