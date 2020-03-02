New Zealand vs India 2020: Kyle Jamieson satisfied with his performance in debut Test series

From being just a replacement for Neil Wagner, Kyle Jamieson has become almost undroppable from the New Zealand side. After an impressive international debut in the ODI series where he was the man of the match in his very first appearance, Jamieson has now performed brilliantly in his debut Test series too.

Jamieson registered figures of 5-45 in the first innings of the second Test against India and then backed that up with a crucial innings of 49 that almost negated all of India's lead.

Jamieson was extremely satisfied with his performance in the Test series and revealed that it was like a dream come true for him.

“It’s been a pretty surreal couple of weeks to be part of this group and to win a couple of Test matches as well,” Jamieson said after the conclusion of the second Test.

“Having had this little taste of it, this is where I want to be,” he added.

Skipper Kane Williamson was also happy with Jamieson's contribution right from his ODI debut, and believes that his batting adds extra value to the team.

With a height of 2.04 metres, Jamieson produced steep bounce which was difficult for the Indians to adjust to. Couple that with the fact that there was assistance from the pitch too, and he became twice as dangerous.