New Zealand vs India 2020: Kyle Jamieson satisfied with his performance in debut Test series 

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 02 Mar 2020, 15:48 IST

Kyle Jamieson
Kyle Jamieson

From being just a replacement for Neil Wagner, Kyle Jamieson has become almost undroppable from the New Zealand side. After an impressive international debut in the ODI series where he was the man of the match in his very first appearance, Jamieson has now performed brilliantly in his debut Test series too.

Jamieson registered figures of 5-45 in the first innings of the second Test against India and then backed that up with a crucial innings of 49 that almost negated all of India's lead.

New Zealand v India - First Test: Day 3
New Zealand v India - First Test: Day 3

Jamieson was extremely satisfied with his performance in the Test series and revealed that it was like a dream come true for him.

“It’s been a pretty surreal couple of weeks to be part of this group and to win a couple of Test matches as well,” Jamieson said after the conclusion of the second Test.
“Having had this little taste of it, this is where I want to be,” he added.

Skipper Kane Williamson was also happy with Jamieson's contribution right from his ODI debut, and believes that his batting adds extra value to the team.

New Zealand v India
New Zealand v India

With a height of 2.04 metres, Jamieson produced steep bounce which was difficult for the Indians to adjust to. Couple that with the fact that there was assistance from the pitch too, and he became twice as dangerous.

Published 02 Mar 2020, 15:48 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Kyle Jamieson
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb
IND 165/10 & 191/10
NZ 348/10 & 9/0
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb
IND 242/10 & 124/10
NZ 235/10 & 132/3
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
All Cricket Schedules →
