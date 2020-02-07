New Zealand vs India 2020: Martin Guptill reckons Kiwis must be aware of Virat Kohli and Co bouncing back

Guptill believed that New Zealand will be aware of India's ability to bounce back in the three-match ODI series.

New Zealand completed a record chase of 348 runs at Hamilton in the first ODI against India on the back of a brilliant century from Ross Taylor and important half-centuries from Henry Nicholls and stand-in skipper Tom Latham. Having taken a 1-0 lead in the series, Martin Guptill believed that India will be as hungry as ever to bounce back into the three-match series and feels that New Zealand must be aware of it.

“I don’t think you can count India out. They are a world-class side, they have got match-winners batting and bowling. So, we still have to put up a very good performance tomorrow to get another win under the belt and take the series,” Guptill was quoted saying.

The Indian spinners, particularly Kuldeep Yadav, were too expensive in the first ODI as the likes of Latham and Taylor kept on attacking and did not let them settle, taking 148 runs from their collective quota of overs. Guptill believed that a similar approach would help New Zealand in the second ODI as well.

“It’s completely different conditions, isn’t it? You have to be a little bit more attacking here I guess and have the confidence that the ball will probably will not spin past your edge as much. You know the odd one might as it did the other night,” Guptill asserted.

“I thought the way we handled the Indian spinners in Hamilton was some of the best we have done it in a long time. So we can take confidence from that going forward in the series," he further added.