New Zealand vs India 2020: Mohammad Kaif says KL Rahul is India’s ‘swiss knife’

KL Rahul played a brilliant knock of 88* in just 64 balls in the first ODI against New Zealand

Former Indian player Mohammad Kaif heaped praise on KL Rahul as he blossomed again in India's middle-order, scoring an unbeaten 88 and powering India to a total in excess of 340 in the first ODI against New Zealand. Although India lost the game, Kaif lauded the efforts of Rahul and his readiness to deliver whatever is asked of him by the team management.

“Opens the innings, Keeps wickets, Stands in as captain, Now finishes big for his team, KL Rahul is Team India’s very own Swiss knife #NZvIND,” Kaif tweeted.

Opens the innings ✅

Keeps wickets ✅

Stands in as captain ✅

Now finishes big for his team ✅



KL Rahul is Team India’s very own Swiss knife! #NZvIND — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 5, 2020

It has been quite an upward curve for KL Rahul ever since he was dropped from India's Test team after a poor run of form. He went back to domestic cricket, scored huge runs for Karnataka, and came back to represent India in the limited-overs series against West Indies and performed absolutely well.

In the series against Australia, Rahul donned the role of the wicket-keeper and also contributed in the middle-order, making him the team's first-choice wicket-keeper in the limited-overs format. Opening the batting in T20Is, Rahul looked in fantastic form and scored runs in almost every game, making him an important asset of the Indian team.

With the T20I World Cup later this year, team India will be hoping that Rahul continues with his form and the 27-year-old himself will be eyeing a return to the longest format for India.