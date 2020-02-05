×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

New Zealand vs India 2020: Mohammad Kaif says KL Rahul is India’s ‘swiss knife’

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 05 Feb 2020, 23:17 IST

KL Rahul played a brilliant knock of 88* in just 64 balls in the first ODI against New Zealand
KL Rahul played a brilliant knock of 88* in just 64 balls in the first ODI against New Zealand

Former Indian player Mohammad Kaif heaped praise on KL Rahul as he blossomed again in India's middle-order, scoring an unbeaten 88 and powering India to a total in excess of 340 in the first ODI against New Zealand. Although India lost the game, Kaif lauded the efforts of Rahul and his readiness to deliver whatever is asked of him by the team management.

“Opens the innings, Keeps wickets, Stands in as captain, Now finishes big for his team, KL Rahul is Team India’s very own Swiss knife #NZvIND,” Kaif tweeted. 


It has been quite an upward curve for KL Rahul ever since he was dropped from India's Test team after a poor run of form. He went back to domestic cricket, scored huge runs for Karnataka, and came back to represent India in the limited-overs series against West Indies and performed absolutely well.

In the series against Australia, Rahul donned the role of the wicket-keeper and also contributed in the middle-order, making him the team's first-choice wicket-keeper in the limited-overs format. Opening the batting in T20Is, Rahul looked in fantastic form and scored runs in almost every game, making him an important asset of the Indian team.

With the T20I World Cup later this year, team India will be hoping that Rahul continues with his form and the 27-year-old himself will be eyeing a return to the longest format for India.

Published 05 Feb 2020, 23:17 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Mohammad Kaif KL Rahul
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Yesterday
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe 2020
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
ICC Under 19 World Cup
Women's World Twenty20
India A in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Big Bash League
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
England Lions in Australia 2020
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us