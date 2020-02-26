×
New Zealand vs India 2020: Neil Wagner reveals plan to dismiss Virat Kohli

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 26 Feb 2020, 15:31 IST

Wagner has had the wood over Kohli as he has dismissed him thrice in six innings.
Wagner has had the wood over Kohli as he has dismissed him thrice in six innings.

Having already lost the first Test against New Zealand by ten wickets at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, India is under pressure to fight for a positive result in the second Test. But they will have their work cut out because Neil Wagner will be available for selection in the second Test, which will make the game even more difficult for India.

Wagner opted out of the first Test because he was awaiting the birth of his child. Now back in the scheme of things, Wagner revealed his tactics to get the top batsman of the opposition out. Virat Kohli has been in poor form for the whole New Zealand tour and thus Wagner was keen to exploit Kohli's lean patch. Wagner has got Kohli out thrice in six innings and thus he believed that he could trouble India's number one batsman.

“Every team I play against I always try and target and go for their best players because you know what a big stride it makes within a team when you get their best players out,” Wagner told Stuff.co.nz. 

"Drying him up, making sure they don’t score and putting a lot of pressure on him from both ends [is imperative],” he added.

The short-ball ploy that Wagner used against Australia in the Test series troubled the Australian batsmen a lot and similar tactics could be used against Indian batsmen. It was the Test series against India back in 2013-14 that changed the career of Wagner as he put on a string of impressive performances, especially in the Auckland Test where New Zealand won by 40 runs.

“I think it was a stage where I was still trying to find my feet in the team and trying to find a way of getting a role and doing my role in the team,” Wagner stated.

“It was an amazing Test win and something I always look back to and I think it kickstarted my career. Before that I was going through the phase where you have quite a few ups and downs and try to find your feet,” he concluded.

Published 26 Feb 2020, 15:31 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Neil Wagner Tearaway Fast bowlers Test cricket India vs New Zealand Head to Head
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb
IND 165/10 & 191/10
NZ 348/10 & 9/0
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
Contact Us