New Zealand vs India 2020: Neil Wagner ruled out of the first Test against India

Sayantan FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

New Zealand v England - Second Test: Day 3

Pace spearhead Neil Wagner will not feature for New Zealand in the first Test against India on Friday. Wagner is awaiting the birth of his child. Pacer Matt Henry was drafted in as a back up for the veteran.

Fans will have to wait to witness the reunion of the pace trio as Trent Boult and Tim Southee are set to share the stage with rookie seamer, Kyle Jamieson. The Kiwis have had trouble setting up their pace attack. Boult was ruled out of two of the Test matches against Australia while Lockie Ferguson broke down during the first Test in Perth.

The absence of Neil Wagner will be a big factor in the first test though I believe Kyle Jamieson could create an impact too. Tells you about the depth in the New Zealand fast bowling ranks — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 19, 2020

Experienced campaigner, Tim Southee missed the Sydney Test to round up a miserable away series for Kane Williamson’s men. It is unlikely that Henry will get a look in. The pacer has 30 scalps in 12 games and was a part of the Sydney Test in which he managed to bag mere one wicket in each of the innings.

The Basin Reserve pitch wears a greenish look, and the hosts will look to push the opposition in order to climb up in the World Test Championship rankings. India are currently at the top, with seven victories in as many games, while the Black Caps are at the sixth spot with a solitary win from six games.