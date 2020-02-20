×
New Zealand vs India 2020: Neil Wagner ruled out of the first Test against India

Sayantan
News
Modified 20 Feb 2020, 02:24 IST

New Zealand v England - Second Test: Day 3
New Zealand v England - Second Test: Day 3

Pace spearhead Neil Wagner will not feature for New Zealand in the first Test against India on Friday. Wagner is awaiting the birth of his child. Pacer Matt Henry was drafted in as a back up for the veteran.

Fans will have to wait to witness the reunion of the pace trio as Trent Boult and Tim Southee are set to share the stage with rookie seamer, Kyle Jamieson. The Kiwis have had trouble setting up their pace attack. Boult was ruled out of two of the Test matches against Australia while Lockie Ferguson broke down during the first Test in Perth.


Experienced campaigner, Tim Southee missed the Sydney Test to round up a miserable away series for Kane Williamson’s men. It is unlikely that Henry will get a look in. The pacer has 30 scalps in 12 games and was a part of the Sydney Test in which he managed to bag mere one wicket in each of the innings.

The Basin Reserve pitch wears a greenish look, and the hosts will look to push the opposition in order to climb up in the World Test Championship rankings. India are currently at the top, with seven victories in as many games, while the Black Caps are at the sixth spot with a solitary win from six games.

Published 20 Feb 2020, 02:14 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Neil Wagner Kyle Jamieson
