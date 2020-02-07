New Zealand vs India 2020: Pacer Kyle Jamieson all set to make his debut at Auckland

Kyle Jamieson will be making his international debut against India

New Zealand bowling coach Shane Jurgenson confirmed that pacer Kyle Jamieson is all set to make his international debut against India on Saturday during the second ODI which is set to be played at Eden Park, Auckland.

The towering 6 ft 8 inch Jamieson was brought into the New Zeland ODI squad for the series against India due to the absence of injured pace bowling trio - Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, and Matt Henry. The 25-year-old has so far played 27 List A matches in his career, picking up 35 wickets.

Despite making the Test squad as a replacement to the injured Lockie Ferguson against Australia for the Boxing Day and New Year's Test, Jamieson did not get an opportunity to prove himself at the biggest stage. A regular fixture in the New Zealand A squad, he ended up as the joint-highest wicket-taker during the three unofficial ODIs against India A recently with six scalps to his name.

Apart from confirming Scott Kuggeleijn (flu) and Ish Sodhi's (playing for New Zealand A in the unofficial Test against India A) unavailability for the second ODI, Shane Jurgensen further added that the Auckland-born Kyle Jamieson would be making his International debut at Eden Park against Virat Kohli's men.

Shane Jurgensen confirming that Kyle Jamieson (in the midst of this group hug) will make his ODI debut tomorrow with Scott Kuggeleijn ruled out due to illness. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/hV6GFtpRKa — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 7, 2020

Jurgensen told the reporters,

"He’s obviously a huge man, at 6 foot eight he’s quite an imposing sight, so we are looking forward to seeing what he can do. He’s got good skills with the new ball, he’s a good athlete and he can bat a bit as well, so has a lot of potential.”

Already 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series having won the opening fixture at Seddon Park, the hosts might be looking to wrap up the series with a victory at Auckland. But the Men in Blue led by Virat Kohli will be determined to make a strong comeback by levelling the series before heading to Mount Maunganui for the final game.