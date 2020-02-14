×
New Zealand vs India 2020: Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill score ducks in warm-up match

Abhishek R
ANALYST
News
Modified 14 Feb 2020, 10:38 IST

Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill

Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill were dismissed without a single run to their names in the first innings of the warm-up match being played between India and New Zealand XI at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Shaw and Gill are in line to replace Rohit Sharma at the top of the order in the first Test match in Wellington and their performances in the warm-up match were very important with regards to their selection in the team.

Having won the toss and decided to bat first, India lost Shaw in the first over itself as the swashbuckling right-hander was removed by Scott Kuggeleijn.

Gill walked in to bat at no. 4 and was dismissed by the same bowler on the very first delivery he faced.


India were in doldrums, having lost four wickets for just 38 runs, but Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari stitched together a 195-run partnership for the fifth wicket and brought their team back on track.

While Pujara missed out on his hundred, Vihari got to the three-figure mark, retiring after scoring 101.

Vihari is also one of the contenders to get into the Indian playing XI for the first Test match and this hundred is surely going to help him push his case.

Published 14 Feb 2020, 10:23 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Prithvi Shaw Shubman Gill
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
England in South Africa 2019/20
India in New Zealand 2020
ICC Under 19 World Cup
South Africa in India 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Women's Tri-Series in Aus 2020 3rd Place Playoff
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
