New Zealand vs India 2020: Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill score ducks in warm-up match

Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill were dismissed without a single run to their names in the first innings of the warm-up match being played between India and New Zealand XI at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Shaw and Gill are in line to replace Rohit Sharma at the top of the order in the first Test match in Wellington and their performances in the warm-up match were very important with regards to their selection in the team.

Having won the toss and decided to bat first, India lost Shaw in the first over itself as the swashbuckling right-hander was removed by Scott Kuggeleijn.

Gill walked in to bat at no. 4 and was dismissed by the same bowler on the very first delivery he faced.

India were in doldrums, having lost four wickets for just 38 runs, but Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari stitched together a 195-run partnership for the fifth wicket and brought their team back on track.

While Pujara missed out on his hundred, Vihari got to the three-figure mark, retiring after scoring 101.

Vihari is also one of the contenders to get into the Indian playing XI for the first Test match and this hundred is surely going to help him push his case.