New Zealand vs India 2020: Ravi Shastri backs Shubman Gill to succeed

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 14 Feb 2020, 12:39 IST

Ravi Shastri believes that Shubman Gill has all the abilities required to be successful for India
Ravi Shastri believes that Shubman Gill has all the abilities required to be successful for India

After the end of the limited-overs leg of their New Zealand tour, India shift their focus to the longest format of the game. The visitors won the T20I series 5-0 but ended up losing the ODI series 3-0. India are now set to field a new opening pair as Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the remainder of the tour with a calf injury.

Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill are the two young guns out of whom one will partner Mayank Agarwal in the first Test on 21 February. And coach Ravi Shastri believes that both the batsmen are talented enough to be successful for India in the longest format.


Ravi Shastri
Ravi Shastri

Shastri is confident about Gill being good enough to represent India and believes that he is here to stay, especially after his double-hundred and century against New Zealand A.

“What a wonderful talent. I have been watching him (Gill) closely for two years now and the way he’s gone about it, it was only a matter of time before he got here. Whether or not he plays in this Test (Wellington), we know for sure that he’s here to stay,” Shastri told TOI.

Shaw, on the other hand, is making his comeback into the Indian Test squad. He had hit a brilliant century against West Indies on debut but later was suspended for eight months with a doping violation.


Prithvi Shaw
Prithvi Shaw

Since his comeback, he has hit a double century for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy and has also shown some good form for India A in the limited-overs series.

“It’s great to have Prithvi back. The more time he spends with the team, the faster he’ll get back into the groove. He’s a phenomenal talent and he has the best available opportunity to make use of it. The challenge therefore lies with the cricketer too, as to how he takes it up and works his way forward. I’m sure he’ll make the most of it,” Shastri stated.
Published 14 Feb 2020, 12:39 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Prithvi Shaw Shubman Gill
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
