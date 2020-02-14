New Zealand vs India 2020: Rohit Sharma confident of making Test return in future, cites examples of Michael Hussey and Cristiano Ronaldo

Rohit Sharma is nursing a calf injury and has been ruled out of the ODI and Test series in New Zealand

Injured Indian limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma has shunned the age-barrier issue in sports by giving examples of former Australian batsman Michael Hussey and Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Quoted as saying by India Today, Sharma cited Hussey's career-graph and how he built his reputation through impressive performances after the age of 30, scoring 22 centuries and more than 12000 runs.

“There is a very Australian cricketer Michael Hussey, he made is Australian (Test) debut when he was 30. He played for 6-7 years and he is called Mr. Cricket. This is good learning for all of us, there is no age to start any sport.”

'Mr. Cricket' Mike Hussey

Rohit, who is nursing a calf injury which has ruled him out of the ODI and Test series in New Zealand, urged that one shouldn't stop believing and need to keep working hard to achieve their goals.

Rohit made a successful return to the Test scheme of things against South Africa last year. However, tough competition from emerging stars coupled with his injury problems have dented the right-handed batsman's hopes of cementing his place in the longest format of the game. But Rohit is not giving up.

“Ronaldo is a big example. He lost his father at an early age. He was brought up by his mother alone, it was not an easy household to be a part of. But look where he is now. You can’t stop believing."

Cristiano Ronaldo