New Zealand vs India 2020: Rohit Sharma creates record in T20 Internationals

Arya Sekhar Chakraborty
ANALYST
News
Modified 02 Feb 2020, 16:27 IST

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma

Indian opener Rohit Sharma entered the record books yet again as he became the first player in the history of T20I cricket to register 25 scores above 50. Hitman looked in great touch during the final T20I against New Zealand and scored yet another half-century. Rohit reached the landmark in the first delivery of the 16th over when he flat batted a delivery from Tim Southee over mid-on for a boundary.

The stand-in Indian skipper reached his half-century in just 35 deliveries. After reaching the landmark, Rohit was troubled by a calf strain and was forced to leave the field after smashing a huge six of Ish Sodhi. With Rohit slated to feature in the ODI and Test series as well, it might have been a precautionary move from him to leave the field. The seriousness of this injury is still unknown and it will be a big blow for India if Rohit fails to make it to the ODI squad.

Meanwhile coming back to the record, Indian skipper Virat Kohli is 2nd in the list with most 50+ scores in the T20I format. He has 24 half-centuries to his name without scoring a single century. Meanwhile, Martin Guptill and Paul Stirling occupy the 3rd position jointly with 17 fifties while David Warner is 4th in the list with 16 scores of 50+.


Published 02 Feb 2020, 16:27 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 Rohit Sharma
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Today
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
