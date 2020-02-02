New Zealand vs India 2020: Rohit Sharma creates record in T20 Internationals

Rohit Sharma

Indian opener Rohit Sharma entered the record books yet again as he became the first player in the history of T20I cricket to register 25 scores above 50. Hitman looked in great touch during the final T20I against New Zealand and scored yet another half-century. Rohit reached the landmark in the first delivery of the 16th over when he flat batted a delivery from Tim Southee over mid-on for a boundary.

The stand-in Indian skipper reached his half-century in just 35 deliveries. After reaching the landmark, Rohit was troubled by a calf strain and was forced to leave the field after smashing a huge six of Ish Sodhi. With Rohit slated to feature in the ODI and Test series as well, it might have been a precautionary move from him to leave the field. The seriousness of this injury is still unknown and it will be a big blow for India if Rohit fails to make it to the ODI squad.

Meanwhile coming back to the record, Indian skipper Virat Kohli is 2nd in the list with most 50+ scores in the T20I format. He has 24 half-centuries to his name without scoring a single century. Meanwhile, Martin Guptill and Paul Stirling occupy the 3rd position jointly with 17 fifties while David Warner is 4th in the list with 16 scores of 50+.