New Zealand vs India 2020: Rohit Sharma’s stunning catch at the boundary to dismiss Martin Guptill [Watch]

24 Jan 2020, 15:56 IST SHARE

Rohit Sharma disappointed with the bat, but won the limelight with his catch

The five-match T20I series between New Zealand and India commenced on Friday. The hosts were off to a great start with openers Colin Munro and Martin Guptill going for some big shots in the powerplay. But then came Rohit Sharma’s sensational catch near the deep square-leg boundary to send back Guptill.

Guptill and Munro stitched an 80-run opening stand in less than eight overs, when all-rounder Shivam Dube bowled a fuller delivery to which Guptill attempted to hit a six. However, a bit of mistiming allowed Rohit to grab a stunning catch near the boundary rope. Rohit juggled the ball first, then balanced himself to perfection, and then finally held the ball as Guptill departed for a 19-ball 30.

Meanwhile, India opted to field first after winning the toss. Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar and Rishabh Pant were benched. Kohli trusted KL Rahul with the gloves.

New Zealand posted 203 runs in the first innings, with Munro, Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor scoring a half-century each.

In reply, India lost Rohit very early; he was sent back by Mitchell Santner for only seven runs. But KL Rahul’s 27-ball 56 ensured India do not have to struggle too hard in their chase.

Virat Kohli's 32-ball 45 and Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 58 off 29 balls helped India to a comfortable victory.

1st T20I. It's all over! India won by 6 wickets https://t.co/5NdtfFsdlA #NZvInd — BCCI (@BCCI) January 24, 2020