New Zealand vs India 2020: Rohit Sharma threat headlines the top three player battles in 2nd T20I

25 Jan 2020

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

India flexed their batting muscles in Auckland as they chased down a steep total with ridiculous ease. Barring Rohit Sharma, the rest of the batting order were always in control and the pace with which the visitors went about the chase will put a lot of pressure on New Zealand as the two sides are all set to lock horns again at the same venue for the second T20I.

This is when the senior players need to step up and get the job done for the hosts and hence, Kane Williamson would want these players to lead the way. This makes for an interesting subplot in the match and here in this article, we take a look at three clear player battles which will define the course of the match.

Mitchell Santner vs Rohit Sharma

Chasing a steep target, India got off to a good start courtesy Rohit Sharma but his innings was cut short by Mitchell Santner. Kane Williamson will use the left-arm spinner once again in the second T20I as he has a good record against Rohit and this is where the right-hander needs to have a clear game plan.

Santner bowls in extremely tight lines and his lengths are pretty accurate. At Eden Park where the straight boundaries are pretty short, Rohit has to figure out a way to transfer the pressure back on the spinner, especially in the powerplays. After his dismissal in the first match, Rohit will be keen to get one back on Sunday.

Tim Southee vs KL Rahul

KL Rahul was sublime in the first T20I and he was especially harsh on Tim Southee. Now, Southee, who has spoken about how New Zealand view this challenge, would want to lead from the front and take out the Indian opener in the initial few overs.

Rahul is in form and he is timing the ball perfectly and his wicket will impede India's hopes. Southee has to be more attacking and far more brave that what he was in the first T20I.

“I’m quite honestly loving it. At the international stage, it might seem very new and it might seem like I’ve never kept. (But) I’ve kept for my IPL franchise for the last 3-4 years, and I’ve kept for my first-class team as and when there is an opening. I’ve still stayed in touch with wicket keeping,” Rahul said after scoring 56 off 27 balls opening the batting in the 1st T20I against New Zealand.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Martin Guptill

On a day when the bowling attack was taken to the cleaners, Jasprit Bumrah showed his class once again. He gave away just 31 runs in his 4 overs and kept a lid on the scoring from his end. However, Kohli would want him to go one better and claim the wicket of Martin Guptill with the new ball as this would impact the run scoring of New Zealand.

Guptill looked good in the first match and can race off the blocks and this is where, he can seriously damage the Indian hopes.

"He has been a class bowler for a long time and one of the best death bowlers going around. He has a potent slow ball, and that extra pace, so you have to adapt to both the slower and quicker ball," Ross Taylor was all praise for Bumrah after this Auckland show.

"He showed us what to expect and we need to learn quickly and play their bowlers slightly better," he further added.

"A lot of times when you play at Eden Park wind is a factor and you are able to attack from both ends. It was hard to know what a good total is. They won with an over to spare so we were definitely 10-15 runs short."

This definitely means that the hosts will come out all guns blazing and this is where, Bumrah needs to stand up once again and get the job done.