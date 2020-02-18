New Zealand vs India 2020 | Ross Taylor hints at playing the 2023 WC in India ahead of 100th Test

Ross Taylor as hinted at playing the 2023 WC

New Zealand veteran batsman Ross Taylor has hinted at playing the 2023 WC scheduled in India provided he maintains his form, fitness and motivation levels. Taylor is all set to play his 100th Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington where New Zealand will take on India in a two-Test series from February 21.

The 35-year-old will become the first batsman to represent his country in 100 matches in all three formats of the game. He will also join the elite list of New Zealand batsmen, Stephen Fleming, Daniel Vettori, and Brendon McCullum to play 100 Tests for the black caps.

Speaking ahead of the first Test, Taylor was quoted as saying:

“I haven’t ruled it (2023 World Cup) out but I still think it’s a long way away. First and foremost I want to get to next year - the Twenty20 World Cup and then the home summer - and then I’ll have a good idea on how I’m placed at the end of next summer.”

“Whether there is still a drive, whether I’m good enough, whether I’m fit enough, and whether I deserve my spot in the side. If I can tick all those, then definitely 2023 is an option.”

Despite being at the cusp of some huge achievements, Taylor explained why humility and selflessness were necessary to keep a cool head and why a player should take one game at a time to keep away from uncessary pressures.

“You always want to do well and first and foremost the game is more important. At the same time you can put extra pressure on yourself. You’ve just got to go out and enjoy it and take it as another game. Hopefully I can contribute in any way I can.”

Taylor also credited his mentor, the late Martin Crowe for inspiring and pushing him to achieve heights which not even he was sure of achieving at the start of his career. However, he has kept his feet on the ground and acknowledged all who helped him through the journey and contributed in his growth.

“He (Crowe) saw something in me that I never did. I was pretty happy to play one Test; to play 100 Tests is pretty special.”

“There’s still a game to play and contribute to, but at the same time you’ve got to acknowledge the achievement and the fact a lot of people helped you out along the way.”