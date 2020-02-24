×
New Zealand vs India 2020: Scott Styris points out the difference between Indian and Kiwi pacers

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 24 Feb 2020, 16:41 IST

Scott Styris explained that the Indian quicks looked for seam movement while there was swing on offer
India suffered their first loss in the ICC World Test Championship when they were comprehensively beaten by New Zealand by 10 wickets in the first of the two Tests at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

The Indian pace attack looked surprisingly toothless on a pitch that was assisting the faster bowlers and that had a very big impact on the game as the Black Caps put on a huge first innings score. The Indian batsmen could not post good scores in any of the innings and thus the bowlers had less runs to work with.

Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah very seldom troubled the Kiwi batsmen and thus it was perplexing to understand that on a pitch where New Zealand seamers found help, Indian seamers flattered to deceive.

Former Kiwi cricketer Styris pointed out the exact difference between the two attacks. He was quoted as saying on a post-match show on Star Sports (via Hindustan Times):

“There is a difference in style of the Indian bowlers and the New Zealand bowlers. The New Zealand bowlers look to swing the ball more and as you saw they got swing in the second innings also."

Styris also spoke about the ease with which Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor handled the Indian bowlers and took the New Zealand innings ahead. He said:

“Indian bowlers were looking for seam movement off the pitch and there was none to be had. That is the reason the likes of Kane Williamson could hit through the line of the ball. He was not troubled a lot right up till the point when he was dismissed. Even when Ross Taylor was batting it didn’t look like there were too many demons in the pitch."

Styris added:

“Virat Kohli though said that he was very happy with the character his bowlers showed in coming back into the match.”
Also Read: Being foul-mouthed isn’t aggression, says Sachin Tendulkar

Published 24 Feb 2020, 16:41 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Scott Styris Jasprit Bumrah Tearaway Fast bowlers Test cricket India vs New Zealand Head to Head
