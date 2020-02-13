×
New Zealand vs India 2020: Shubman Gill states he's ready for Kiwi challenge ahead of first Test

Zaid K
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 13 Feb 2020, 13:40 IST

Gill was in scintillating form for India A during the five-match unofficial Test tour against New Zealand A
Gill was in scintillating form for India A during the five-match unofficial Test tour against New Zealand A

Ahead of India's Test series against New Zealand, youngster Shubman Gill has stated that he's ready for the challenge that the Kiwis pacers will present.

Gill was part of the India A squad which took on the New Zealand A side in a five-match unofficial Test tour. Through the course of the series, the 20-year-old managed to amass 527 runs and also scored an unbeaten double century.

Drafted into the Indian test side as a replacement for the injured Rohit Sharma, Gill's imperious form coupled with the prerequisite that he possesses of having sufficient match practice is going to be extremely crucial for India's hopes of registering a positive result in the upcoming Test tour.

Speaking ahead of the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, Gill stated that he's confident heading into the series due to his involvement with the India A side and also spoke about how important the wind factor will be whilst squaring up against the Kiwi pacers.

Gill revealed that the Black Caps pacers will align their bowling and fielding plan according to the wind, as the movement off the wicket won't be as much as it is when playing in England, where the movement off the wicket makes life much harder for batsmen.


"I am ready for the series as I have enough match practice and I have played here before in India A tour," Gill told reporters.
"I think the wind factor is very important here. The bowlers plan their bowling, fielding according to the wind. In England, the ball swings more and off the wicket there is much more movement as compared to New Zealand. England is much more challenging for batsmen while facing seamers."
Published 13 Feb 2020, 13:40 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Shubman Gill
