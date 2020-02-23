×
New Zealand vs India 2020: Sleep best preparation for playing in any condition, says Ishant Sharma

Shubham Sharma
ANALYST
News
Modified 23 Feb 2020, 10:21 IST

Ishant Sharma is back with a bang!
Ishant Sharma is back with a bang!

Ishant Sharma's hilarious but genuine take on a reporter's question about preparations for the New Zealand series was the highlight of the press conference yesterday.

Sharma, dealing with jet lag and sleep deprivation, said that sleeping is the best way to prepare for any conditions to play on.

Check out the clip of the statement below:

Ishant was phenomenal with the ball in the first innings - picking up five wickets and giving away 68 runs in his 22.2 overs. The lanky pacer is content with the way he is bowling right now.

“I am not happy because I have not slept for two days and I was struggling a lot today (with my body). The way I would have liked to bowl, it did not happen. They asked me to play and I played. Anything, for the team,”

He was supposed to miss the New Zealand series after he suffered ligament tears in his right ankle during a Ranji Trophy fixture. However, he made it to New Zealand at the last moment, reaching just three days before the first Test to play for team India. In the past two days, Ishant has slept only four hours, and his take on the reporter's question is reasonably justified.

Ishant has been the best bowler for India in the first innings, and we can expect him to be the trump card for Virat Kohli in this Test series.

Published 23 Feb 2020, 10:21 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ishant Sharma Test cricket
