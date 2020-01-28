New Zealand vs India 2020: Tim Southee hails India's form away from home

Raj FOLLOW ANALYST News

SHARE

Tim Southee

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee feels that India have started playing very well away from home and seem to have all the bases covered at all times.

The Black Caps are currently 2-0 down in the five-match T20I series and need to win the next game to have any chance of winning the series.

On the eve of the third T20I, Southee, who heaped praise on India's away form, insisted that the visitors have a lot of world-class players in their ranks.

“India have played well. They’re a great side and they’re full of world-class players. The first game is the one that slightly got away on us but we were certainly outplayed in the second game.

“We know it’s always tough when you play against India and they’re becoming a better and better side away from home as well. We know we need to be on top of our game if we need to beat India.”

Southee, who is hopeful that a change in venues will work for his side as they aim to stay afloat in the T20I series, wants the New Zealand batsmen to raise their game in order to compete with a power-packed Indian side.

“Change of venue should help us. We need to win this game but I think it goes back to what we need to do as a group. Focus on how we prepare today and if we play the way that we know this team can play then I’m sure the result will take care of itself."

New Zealand have been hurt by Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul in the first two matches, but Southee does not want to focus on only these two players.

The pacer, who believes that there are initial plans in place for all the Indian players, went on to add that the Indian side are filled with match-winners and that New Zealand might have to change their tactics in the upcoming matches.

Advertisement

“As I say, in this Indian side, there’s not one or two guys but the whole side who have quality, not only with the bat but with the ball as well. Those tactics might change as the series goes on as you see more of the players.”

Snapshots from #TeamIndia's training session ahead of the 3rd T20I against New Zealand.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/KHKvrjt2H3 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 28, 2020