New Zealand vs India 2020: Tom Latham hails bowlers after series triumph

Arya Sekhar Chakraborty
ANALYST
News
Modified 08 Feb 2020, 17:26 IST

New Zealand v India - ODI: Game 2
New Zealand v India - ODI: Game 2

New Zealand shrugged off their lows in the T20I series and registered a 22-run victory in the 2nd ODI against India to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Stand-in skipper Tom Latham was overjoyed and heaped praise on his bowlers for defending a relatively modest score of 273 to secure a 2-0 series lead.

It’s not an easy task to defend at Eden Park in Auckland, but the New Zealand bowlers held their nerve and did the job for their team.

Meanwhile, Latham also lauded Ross Taylor and Kyle Jamieson for their unbeaten ninth-wicket stand of 76 runs. Jamieson, in particular, showed some serious batting skills en route to his knock of 24. Ross Taylor remained unbeaten on 73 of 74 deliveries as the crucial stand proved to be the difference between the two teams in the end.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Latham said,

"It's a great victory. The batters won the last game and today the bowlers did the job for us. It's always a funny wicket, if you pick up early wickets, you are always in the game. That partnership for us towards the back-end was a vital one,"

Meanwhile, the visiting team also made a sensational recovery courtesy a sensational stand of 76 runs between Ravindra Jadeja and Navdeep Saini. After being reduced to 153/7, Saini and Jadeja staged a sensational turnaround.

Saini, in particular, played some lusty blows during his knock of 45 runs off 49 deliveries which included five fours and a couple of sixes. However, it was Jamieson who bagged Saini’s wicket and put further pressure on the visitors. Eventually, Neesham got rid Jadeja to hand the Kiwis a 22-run victory.

"I was never satisfied till the last wicket was taken. It was about juggling the bowlers around. They kept coming back and Kyle on debut was fantastic today. It will be great to win 3-0, fingers crossed." said Latham.
Published 08 Feb 2020, 17:26 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Tom Latham
