New Zealand vs India 2020: Top 4 Indians with most ODI runs in SENA countries

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Unlike other sports, cricket depends on various external factors like the nature of the pitch, weather conditions, and toss. Batsmen belonging to the subcontinent (India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh) are used to slow, less bouncy, and spin-friendly nature of the pitches from the beginning of their playing career.

As a result, they have always found it challenging to adapt to the fast, bouncy wickets and seaming conditions in the SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries.

Hence, it is a challenge for every subcontinental batsman to excel in SENA countries. Since the conditions are a bit adverse, the subcontinental batsmen hold their performances in these countries in high regard. On that note, let us look at the top four Indian players who scored the most ODI runs in SENA countries.

#4. Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid, the former Indian skipper, is one of the most prolific players in the history of cricket. Nicknamed ‘The Wall,’ Dravid is famous for his several stubborn knocks and rescue acts in the Test arena. Since Dravid is often labelled as a Test specialist, his limited-overs statistics have always gone under the radar.

In 344 ODIs, Dravid has scored 10889 runs with 12 centuries and 83 half-centuries. Besides, he captained the Indian team in the ODI for a brief period. Despite boasting such incredible numbers in the ODI format, he is still underrated in the limited-overs format by many.

Known for his consistency, Dravid has excelled all over the world during his playing days. In the SENA countries, Dravid has scored 3138 runs in 92 ODIs with three centuries and 29 half-centuries. Some of his greatest knocks in these nations came during the ICC World Cup 1999 that was held in England. He topped the runs chart by scoring 461 runs in eight innings with two 100s and three 50s. Despite his heroics, India crashed out of the tournament at the Super Six stage.

Matches - 92, Runs - 3138, Average – 41.28, High Score - 145, 100s - 3

Note: All statistics as of February 7, 2020

