×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

New Zealand vs India 2020: Top 4 Indians with most ODI runs in SENA countries

BrokenCricket
FEATURED WRITER
Feature
Modified 07 Feb 2020, 13:23 IST

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Unlike other sports, cricket depends on various external factors like the nature of the pitch, weather conditions, and toss. Batsmen belonging to the subcontinent (India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh) are used to slow, less bouncy, and spin-friendly nature of the pitches from the beginning of their playing career.

As a result, they have always found it challenging to adapt to the fast, bouncy wickets and seaming conditions in the SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries.

Hence, it is a challenge for every subcontinental batsman to excel in SENA countries. Since the conditions are a bit adverse, the subcontinental batsmen hold their performances in these countries in high regard. On that note, let us look at the top four Indian players who scored the most ODI runs in SENA countries.  

#4. Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid
Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid, the former Indian skipper, is one of the most prolific players in the history of cricket. Nicknamed ‘The Wall,’ Dravid is famous for his several stubborn knocks and rescue acts in the Test arena. Since Dravid is often labelled as a Test specialist, his limited-overs statistics have always gone under the radar. 

In 344 ODIs, Dravid has scored 10889 runs with 12 centuries and 83 half-centuries. Besides, he captained the Indian team in the ODI for a brief period. Despite boasting such incredible numbers in the ODI format, he is still underrated in the limited-overs format by many. 

Known for his consistency, Dravid has excelled all over the world during his playing days. In the SENA countries, Dravid has scored 3138 runs in 92 ODIs with three centuries and 29 half-centuries. Some of his greatest knocks in these nations came during the ICC World Cup 1999 that was held in England. He topped the runs chart by scoring 461 runs in eight innings with two 100s and three 50s. Despite his heroics, India crashed out of the tournament at the Super Six stage.

Matches - 92, Runs - 3138, Average – 41.28, High Score - 145, 100s - 3

Note: All statistics as of February 7, 2020

1 / 4 NEXT
Published 07 Feb 2020, 13:23 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Centuries
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Tomorrow, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
ICC Under 19 World Cup
Women's World Twenty20
Big Bash League
Women's World Twenty20
India A in New Zealand 2020
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
England Lions in Australia 2020
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us