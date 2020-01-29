×
New Zealand vs India 2020: Twitter erupts as Rohit Sharma helps India win in the Super Over 

Umaima Saeed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 29 Jan 2020, 17:42 IST

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma's heroics helped India to clinch the five-match T20I series

New Zealand lost yet another Super Over contest, this time against India in the third T20I of the five-match series.

Captain Kane Williamson's 95 off just 48 balls took the hosts very close to the target, but with one run needed off the last ball, the Black Caps faltered and a Super Over was played. Williamson and Martin Guptill scored 17 off Jasprit Bumrah in the Super Over and captain Virat Kohli trusted KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma to chase it down.

From the way India started their chase of 18 runs, it seemed that the match was out of hand. But it all came down to them needing 10 runs off the last two balls with Rohit on strike. The elegant right-hander hit Southee for a six in the penultimate ball, and followed that up with another six off the last ball. With this victory, India also sealed the series.

This was one of the most exciting T20I games that India have been a part of. They were completely out of the game, both during the main innings as well as in the Super Over, but returned to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Twitter erupted after the thrilling game, with the Indian vice-captain hogging most of the limelight. Here’s how Twitter reacted.

Published 29 Jan 2020, 17:42 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Kane Williamson Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Leisure Reading India vs New Zealand 2020 Teams & Squads
