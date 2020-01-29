New Zealand vs India 2020: Twitter erupts as Rohit Sharma helps India win in the Super Over

Rohit Sharma's heroics helped India to clinch the five-match T20I series

New Zealand lost yet another Super Over contest, this time against India in the third T20I of the five-match series.

Captain Kane Williamson's 95 off just 48 balls took the hosts very close to the target, but with one run needed off the last ball, the Black Caps faltered and a Super Over was played. Williamson and Martin Guptill scored 17 off Jasprit Bumrah in the Super Over and captain Virat Kohli trusted KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma to chase it down.

From the way India started their chase of 18 runs, it seemed that the match was out of hand. But it all came down to them needing 10 runs off the last two balls with Rohit on strike. The elegant right-hander hit Southee for a six in the penultimate ball, and followed that up with another six off the last ball. With this victory, India also sealed the series.

This was one of the most exciting T20I games that India have been a part of. They were completely out of the game, both during the main innings as well as in the Super Over, but returned to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Twitter erupted after the thrilling game, with the Indian vice-captain hogging most of the limelight. Here’s how Twitter reacted.

A super win in a super over. What a game. Well played boys. @ImRo45 u were amazing. This is historic victory agt Kiwis. Winning first ever T-20 series in their home. @bcci @JayShah @SGanguly99 — Thakur Arun Singh (@ThakurArunS) January 29, 2020

Rohit hai tho mamla hit hai @ImRo45 great T20 series win.. congratulations team india 🇮🇳 @BCCI #INDvsNZ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 29, 2020

Oh, the Hitman! What a game! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 29, 2020

Keep calm and trust @ImRo45- the Hitman! This Indian team is so full of men who can turn the game on their own! Bumrah has an off day, so @MdShami11 raises his hand.



Congratulations #TeamIndia on your first ever T20I series win in NZ #NZvIND #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/GJck9pMB86 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 29, 2020

Being an Indian it's feeling really good for today's win.🎉🎉🥳



But as a true cricket fan really feeling bad for this man #KaneWilliamson .☹️☹️



What an Innings from both #KaneWilliamson & #RohitSharma



But at the last, it's a win of cricket.

#NZvIND #SuperOver #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/yFJ40b9NIN — Sukalyan Sasmal (সুকল্যাণ) (@sukalyan_sasmal) January 29, 2020

This guy effort just ruined by southee😭😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣🤣

Orongearmy pic.twitter.com/5qYzRR4L9g — ಶರಣ್ Dhoni07🇮🇳❤️ (@armylenovo) January 29, 2020

In the regular match New Zealand needed two from four with Williamson on 95 not out and on strike and then in the Super Over they needed to defend ten off two. Somehow - somehow, they still managed to lose. #NZvIND — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) January 29, 2020

Aisa lagta hai apunich Bhagwan hai !

So fit for #RohitSharma the way he has made impossible tasks possible.

But defending 2 runs of 4 balls was an unbelievable effort from Shami.

Yaadgaar hai yeh jeet #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/7HD4qXN4Me — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 29, 2020