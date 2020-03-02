×
New Zealand vs India 2020: Virat Kohli accepts batsmen didn't do enough

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 02 Mar 2020, 13:39 IST

Kohli accepted that the Indian batsmen did not put enough runs on the board for the bowlers to attack
Kohli accepted that the Indian batsmen did not put enough runs on the board for the bowlers to attack

India lost the second Test versus New Zealand at Christchurch and thus suffered a 2-0 series whitewash. After the game, skipper Virat Kohli accepted the fact that the Indian batsmen did not execute their skills properly and that they never had enough runs on the board to give the bowlers a chance.

“I think it was a matter of not having enough intent in the first game. We played well in the first innings here with the bat. It was a combination of us not having the right kind of execution and New Zealand playing well," Kohli said.
"Batsmen didn’t do enough for the bowlers to attack. It’s disappointing as a side when the batsmen don’t back up the effort of the bowlers,” he added.

India had beaten New Zealand 5-0 in the T20Is and it felt as if they would also roll them over in the ODI as well as the Test series. However, it was the visitors that had to face two series of whitewashes. Kohli, however, believed in having a positive attitude and had the character to accept the defeat and learn from the mistakes made.

“We need to go back, understand what went wrong and move forward. We are not a side that thinks about the result of the toss. We are not going to take excuses from this tour, just the learning," Kohli stated.
In the ODIs it was good to see the youngsters stepping up with Rohit not being available and me not getting runs. We need to accept we were not good enough, take it on the chin and move on,” he further added.
Published 02 Mar 2020, 13:39 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Test cricket
