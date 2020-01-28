×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

New Zealand vs India 2020 | Virat Kohli in line to break MS Dhoni's T20I record

Aakash Arya
ANALYST
News
Modified 28 Jan 2020, 13:54 IST

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli

Indian captain Virat Kohli is just 25 runs away from breaking former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's long-standing record of being India's highest run-getter in T20Is as captain. Kohli is in line to break to record in the third T20I against New Zealand tomorrow in the ongoing five-match series.

Kohli has scored 1088 runs in 35 T20Is as captain at an astonishing T20I average of 45.33, with eight fifties to his name. If he crosses the 25-run mark tomorrow, he will achieve this feat in exactly half the matches that MS Dhoni needed.

List of highest run-getters in T20Is as captain
List of highest run-getters in T20Is as captain

Former South African T20I captain Faf du Plessis leads the list with 1273 runs in 40 matches at an average of 37.44. He remains the only captain in the top-four list to have scored a century as captain, apart from his seven half-centuries. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson stands second in the list with 1148 runs in 41 matches at 31.03 and eight fifties.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma lead the list of highest run-getters in T20Is
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma lead the list of highest run-getters in T20Is

Kohli has scored 56 runs in two T20Is against New Zealand so far and will raring to go and take home the series tomorrow in Hamilton. Kohli along with Rohit Sharma lead the list of highest run-getters in T20Is. In 79 matches, Kohli has amassed 2745 runs at 51.79 runs with 24 fifties to his name.

Published 28 Jan 2020, 13:54 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Virat Kohli India vs New Zealand 2020 Teams & Squads
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Tomorrow, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Australia Women in Australia Tour Match 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020
Women's World Twenty20
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
India A in New Zealand 2020
Big Bash League
ICC Under 19 World Cup
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
England Lions in Australia 2020
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us