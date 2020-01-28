New Zealand vs India 2020 | Virat Kohli in line to break MS Dhoni's T20I record

Virat Kohli

Indian captain Virat Kohli is just 25 runs away from breaking former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's long-standing record of being India's highest run-getter in T20Is as captain. Kohli is in line to break to record in the third T20I against New Zealand tomorrow in the ongoing five-match series.

Kohli has scored 1088 runs in 35 T20Is as captain at an astonishing T20I average of 45.33, with eight fifties to his name. If he crosses the 25-run mark tomorrow, he will achieve this feat in exactly half the matches that MS Dhoni needed.

List of highest run-getters in T20Is as captain

Former South African T20I captain Faf du Plessis leads the list with 1273 runs in 40 matches at an average of 37.44. He remains the only captain in the top-four list to have scored a century as captain, apart from his seven half-centuries. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson stands second in the list with 1148 runs in 41 matches at 31.03 and eight fifties.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma lead the list of highest run-getters in T20Is

Kohli has scored 56 runs in two T20Is against New Zealand so far and will raring to go and take home the series tomorrow in Hamilton. Kohli along with Rohit Sharma lead the list of highest run-getters in T20Is. In 79 matches, Kohli has amassed 2745 runs at 51.79 runs with 24 fifties to his name.