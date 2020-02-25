×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

New Zealand vs India 2020: Virat Kohli insists accepting defeat defines the character of his team

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 25 Feb 2020, 14:58 IST

Kohli believes that India need to play with a positive mindset and show more intent in the second Test
Kohli believes that India need to play with a positive mindset and show more intent in the second Test

India suffered their first loss in the ICC World Test Championship after New Zealand beat them by 10 wickets in the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

The Indian batsmen, who were outclassed by the Kiwi bowlers, had no answer to the hosts' immaculate bowling.

But Indian skipper Virat Kohli showed his sportsman spirit by accepting the defeat gracefully.

He believes that it is important to accept defeats and learn from the mistakes so that India would try and not repeat those in the second Test.

Kohli was quoted as saying in the post-match press conference,

“There’s no cakewalk or easy games at the international level. Teams will come out and beat you, you have to accept it and that defines your character as a side.”

The Indian batsmen went into a shell and were not able to put the bad balls away, thus allowing the New Zealand bowlers to bowl in the right areas without feeling any pressure.

Kohli believes that this is something India need to change as he wants his team to play counter-attacking cricket.

Advertisement

He also feels that having a positive frame of mind will be the key for India to try and win the second Test. Kohli concluded by saying,

“Whatever it requires us to do as a batting unit, a bowling unit and a fielding unit to be able to do that, we are definitely going to come out and do that. We are not bothered about another loss but we are not going to take a backward step, that’s for sure.”

The second and final Test of the series will start on the 29th of February at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Published 25 Feb 2020, 14:58 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Test cricket India vs New Zealand 2020 Teams & Squads
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb
IND 165/10 & 191/10
NZ 348/10 & 9/0
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
South Africa in India 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in Sri Lanka 2020
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
English Domestic Other Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us