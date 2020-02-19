×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

New Zealand vs India 2020: Virat Kohli praises Kiwis' brand of cricket, thanks the nation for its hospitality

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 19 Feb 2020, 19:19 IST

Skipper Virat Kohli praised New Zealand for the spirit with which they play the game of cricket.
Skipper Virat Kohli praised New Zealand for the spirit with which they play the game of cricket.

The two-match Test series between India and New Zealand is set to begin from February 21 at Basin Reserve in Wellington. But before that, the Indian team was invited to a reception by the Indian High Commission and were given a grand welcome.

Skipper Virat Kohli has always been vocal about the brand of cricket that New Zealand play and the sportsman spirit that they show. In the same way, he mentioned the way the Kiwis personify the word "gentleman's game" because of their fair play. Kohli also revealed that he would be honoured to share India's number one Test rank with New Zealand if he had to.

"We are very honoured to be here. We want to thank you for inviting us here. Visiting the Indian High Commission is always special, we enjoy meeting our own people," Kohli said.

"If we had to share the number one spot with any other team, it would be New Zealand. We have had a tremendous time here, the hospitality has been amazing. We feel very welcomed here. We lost the ODI series, but now we have real cricket to look forward to that is the Test cricket," he added.

Kohli believed that India needed to be at their very best in order to beat New Zealand in their own home conditions. He wrapped up by being thankful for playing against the Kiwis because of the way they approach the game.

"We have reached a stage where every team wants to beat us. New Zealand would also look to do so, playing against New Zealand is a way of experiencing life," Kohli asserted.

"We definitely have learnt to play the right brand of cricket by watching New Zealand play. Thank you very much for inviting us," he added.

Published 19 Feb 2020, 19:19 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Test cricket India vs New Zealand Head to Head
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
South Africa in India 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us