New Zealand vs India 2020: Virat Kohli praises Kiwis' brand of cricket, thanks the nation for its hospitality

Skipper Virat Kohli praised New Zealand for the spirit with which they play the game of cricket.

The two-match Test series between India and New Zealand is set to begin from February 21 at Basin Reserve in Wellington. But before that, the Indian team was invited to a reception by the Indian High Commission and were given a grand welcome.

Skipper Virat Kohli has always been vocal about the brand of cricket that New Zealand play and the sportsman spirit that they show. In the same way, he mentioned the way the Kiwis personify the word "gentleman's game" because of their fair play. Kohli also revealed that he would be honoured to share India's number one Test rank with New Zealand if he had to.

"We are very honoured to be here. We want to thank you for inviting us here. Visiting the Indian High Commission is always special, we enjoy meeting our own people," Kohli said.

"If we had to share the number one spot with any other team, it would be New Zealand. We have had a tremendous time here, the hospitality has been amazing. We feel very welcomed here. We lost the ODI series, but now we have real cricket to look forward to that is the Test cricket," he added.

Kohli believed that India needed to be at their very best in order to beat New Zealand in their own home conditions. He wrapped up by being thankful for playing against the Kiwis because of the way they approach the game.

"We have reached a stage where every team wants to beat us. New Zealand would also look to do so, playing against New Zealand is a way of experiencing life," Kohli asserted.

"We definitely have learnt to play the right brand of cricket by watching New Zealand play. Thank you very much for inviting us," he added.