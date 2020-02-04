New Zealand vs India 2020: Virat Kohli reveals biggest change in team culture

Kohli and his men won the T20I series 5-0

India created history after becoming the only Test-playing nation to clean sweep a five-match T20I series when they won 5-0 against New Zealand. There were times when the Black Caps were in complete control of the game and India looked down and out. But the Men in Blue always had the belief to wait for the slightest of opportunities and pounce on them.

Skipper Virat Kohli was extremely happy with the fighting spirit that the Indian team showed and believed that it was the desire to win the series 5-0 that kept them going.

“When I became the captain, it took me time to understand how the team is reacting, you have to understand your players, it takes time to do everything. The mindset of winning from any position is something we have had from the first day, " Kohli was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

India forced two games into Super Overs and in the last T20I, triggered a late batting collapse to win the series 5-0, something that looked almost impossible at one point. Kohli was extremely happy to see this cultural shift in the team and the never-say-die attitude that they have instilled within them, which helps them battle it out even if the odds are not in their favor. The desire to put the team's goals ahead of the personal milestones is what struck Kohli the most.

“We were 3-0 up in the series, it was easy for everyone to think about their individual performances and take it easy. But everyone wanted to win 5-0, we have good players overall as they all see the big picture. We have worked really hard and now the results are there for everyone to see. As a team, we are playing really good collective cricket,” Kohli asserted