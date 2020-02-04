×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

New Zealand vs India 2020: Virat Kohli reveals biggest change in team culture

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 04 Feb 2020, 11:49 IST

Kohli and his men won the T20I series 5-0
Kohli and his men won the T20I series 5-0

India created history after becoming the only Test-playing nation to clean sweep a five-match T20I series when they won 5-0 against New Zealand. There were times when the Black Caps were in complete control of the game and India looked down and out. But the Men in Blue always had the belief to wait for the slightest of opportunities and pounce on them.

Skipper Virat Kohli was extremely happy with the fighting spirit that the Indian team showed and believed that it was the desire to win the series 5-0 that kept them going.

“When I became the captain, it took me time to understand how the team is reacting, you have to understand your players, it takes time to do everything. The mindset of winning from any position is something we have had from the first day, " Kohli was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

India forced two games into Super Overs and in the last T20I, triggered a late batting collapse to win the series 5-0, something that looked almost impossible at one point. Kohli was extremely happy to see this cultural shift in the team and the never-say-die attitude that they have instilled within them, which helps them battle it out even if the odds are not in their favor. The desire to put the team's goals ahead of the personal milestones is what struck Kohli the most.

“We were 3-0 up in the series, it was easy for everyone to think about their individual performances and take it easy. But everyone wanted to win 5-0, we have good players overall as they all see the big picture. We have worked really hard and now the results are there for everyone to see. As a team, we are playing really good collective cricket,” Kohli asserted
Published 04 Feb 2020, 11:49 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Tomorrow, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe 2020
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
India A in New Zealand 2020
ICC Under 19 World Cup
Big Bash League
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
England Lions in Australia 2020
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us