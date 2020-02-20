New Zealand vs India 2020: Virat Kohli reveals that he can have a conversation with Kane Willamson about life and not just cricket

Raj News

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli led the Indian team as they visited the Indian High Commission in Wellington ahead of the 1st Test match.

Speaking at the event, the Indian captain said that he relished visiting the high commission as it gave his side a great opportunity to interact with their people.

He also spoke about the ICC World Test Championship, which is being dominated by India, and said that if his side had to share the number one spot with anyone, they would happily do so with New Zealand.

Ahead of the Test series against New Zealand, #TeamIndia visits the Indian High Commission in Wellington. 🇮🇳🇳🇿



Talking about mutual admiration and respect between the two countries, listen to what @imVkohli has to say👌. @IndiainNZ pic.twitter.com/H3i7i0z9AW — BCCI (@BCCI) February 19, 2020

Kohli, once again, praised his New Zealand counterpart Kane Williamson and said that they share a common approach to life and cricket in general and hence, they can bond even when they are not actually on the field.

“Something that we as a team have embraced over the last four years and we’ve reached a stage where every team want to beat us, New Zealand won’t be any different but the difference is that there won’t be any spite in it. That is one reason I can sit with Kane on the boundary line and have a conversation mid-game about life and not cricket.”

Ahead of the first Test match, Williamson too echoed the same feelings as the New Zealand captain said that he shares a similar approach as Kohli towards the game.

Speaking about the image of both the skippers sitting down and chatting on the outfield during the fifth T20I, Williamson said that they discussed the game.

"It was really interesting the other day to sit down and have a quiet chat on the outfield and share a lot of thoughts that we had and a lot of similar views on the game."