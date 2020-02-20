New Zealand vs India 2020: Virat Kohli’s men on the verge of creating record ahead of Wellington Test

If India manage to win the Wellington Test, they will win eight games on the trot

India are set to play New Zealand in the first of the two Tests on February 21 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

The Basin Reserve traditionally has not been a happy hunting ground for any touring team, more so for India because out of the seven matches they have played here, they have won one, drawn two, and lost four.

However, Virat Kohli and his team can create a huge record by winning the Wellington Test.

India have currently won seven Tests in a row, which is the longest winning streak in Indian Test cricket history. Another win would make it eight in a row and would help them break their own record.

A day out of the 1st Test, this is what the pitch at Basin Reserve looks like.



Thoughts ? #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/XND442GJFN — BCCI (@BCCI) February 20, 2020

It would also mean that India will be having the fourth-longest winning streak with eight wins, the longest streak being 16 wins which was achieved twice by Australia, once under the leadership of Steve Waugh and then under Ricky Ponting.

India have not dropped any points as far as the ICC World Test Championship is concerned so far.

But the breeze factor in Wellington and the grassy pitches mean that the Indian have to bat really well in order to give themselves a chance in the game.

The New Zealand pacers are not alien to the conditions and could make life difficult for the Indian batsmen.