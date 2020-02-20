×
New Zealand vs India 2020: Virat Kohli’s men on the verge of creating record ahead of Wellington Test

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 20 Feb 2020, 08:51 IST

If India manage to win the Wellington Test, they will win eight games on the trot
If India manage to win the Wellington Test, they will win eight games on the trot

India are set to play New Zealand in the first of the two Tests on February 21 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

The Basin Reserve traditionally has not been a happy hunting ground for any touring team, more so for India because out of the seven matches they have played here, they have won one, drawn two, and lost four.

However, Virat Kohli and his team can create a huge record by winning the Wellington Test.

India have currently won seven Tests in a row, which is the longest winning streak in Indian Test cricket history. Another win would make it eight in a row and would help them break their own record.

It would also mean that India will be having the fourth-longest winning streak with eight wins, the longest streak being 16 wins which was achieved twice by Australia, once under the leadership of Steve Waugh and then under Ricky Ponting.

India have not dropped any points as far as the ICC World Test Championship is concerned so far.

But the breeze factor in Wellington and the grassy pitches mean that the Indian have to bat really well in order to give themselves a chance in the game.

The New Zealand pacers are not alien to the conditions and could make life difficult for the Indian batsmen.

Published 20 Feb 2020, 08:51 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Kane Williamson Virat Kohli Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Test cricket India vs New Zealand Head to Head
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Tomorrow, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
