New Zealand vs India 2020: Virat Kohli snaps at reporter over Kane Williamson sendoff

New Zealand v India - ODI: Game 1

Indian captain Virat Kohli snapped at a reporter in the post-match press conference after being asked about the abuse hurled at a section of the crowd, resulting in a heated send-off to New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. Kohli was seen getting animated as Bumrah got rid of the opposition skipper with a peach of a delivery.

India started the day at 90 for six, leading the hosts by 97 runs. However, the Indian tail-enders couldn't give much support to the lower-middle order as they ended up setting a 132-run target. The Kiwis got off to a solid start as the opening pair of Tom Latham and Tom Blundell added more than 100 runs for the first wicket to help NZ register a win and a 2-0 series win.

ICC Will Gift Another Spirit Of The Cricket Award To Virat Kohli For His Gentle & Polite Send Off To Kane Williamson.

Absolute Pathetic!#NZvIND 🏏

pic.twitter.com/wlNR8EHgCe — CriCkeT KinG🤴🏻💎 (@imtheguy007) March 1, 2020

Here's what happened at the post-match press conference:

Reporter

Virat, what’s your reaction to your behaviour on the field, swearing at Williamson when he got out, swearing at the crowd. As an Indian captain, don’t you think you should set a better example on the field?

Virat Kohli

What do you think?

Reporter

I asked you the question?

Advertisement

Virat Kohli

I am asking you the answer.

Reporter

You need to set better examples.

Virat Kohli: You need to find out exactly what happened and come up with better questions. You can’t come here with half questions or half details of what happened. And also, if you want to create controversy, this is not the right place. I had spoken to the match referee and he had no issues with what happened. Thank You.

Kohli has never shied away from displaying his emotions on and off the field and this reaction of his may have very well resulted from his poor showing on the tour.