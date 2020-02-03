New Zealand vs India 2020: Virat Kohli surpasses Faf du Plessis' T20I record

Virat Kohli became the captain to win most number of bilateral T20I series with 10 wins under his belt

After India's fantastic 5-0 series whitewash against New Zealand, skipper Virat Kohli went past South African skipper Faf du Plessis to become the captain with most bilateral T20I series wins.

Kohli has 10 series wins to his name while du Plessis has nine.

Most bilateral series wins as captain (after 15 T20I series)

10 - Virat Kohli

9 - Faf du Plessis

7 - Eoin Morgan

6 - Darren Sammy

5 - MS Dhoni

Kohli's captaincy in the shortest format lately has been nothing short of fantastic and he has motivated his players to play a fearless brand of cricket. This has helped players like KL Rahul to express himself a bit more and play freely, and that has taken his game to the next level.

The bowling attack too has delivered when it has mattered the most and this was observed thrice in the recently concluded T20I series against New Zealand.

India forced New Zealand into playing a Super Over twice from winning positions and in the final T20I, triggered a collapse when the Blackcaps seemed to be on track to chase down a target of 164.

This belief of not giving up and fighting till the very end are the core values that Kohli as a skipper has instilled into the team.

The morale of the Indian team will be at an all-time high after the T20I series and they will be hopeful of finding their strongest playing XI with the T20 World Cup in Australia fast approaching.