New Zealand vs India 2020: "Was surreal to get a wicket in my 1st over," says Kyle Jamieson

Kyle Jamieson ended up with figures of 2/42 from his 10 overs and scored a crucial 25* to help New Zealand beat India and win the series.

25-year-old Kyle Jamieson had a debut to remember as New Zealand beat India in the second ODI in Auckland to go 2-0 up in the three-match ODI series. This gave New Zealand their first ODI series win over India since 2014.

Jamieson got off to a perfect start with the ball as he bagged the wicket of a dangerous-looking Prithvi Shaw. He also managed to grab the wicket of Navdeep Saini towards the end of the innings and broke the partnership between Saini and Ravindra Jadeja that threatened to take the game away from New Zealand.

“It was a surreal moment to get a wicket in the first over, it was more relief than anything else, happy that I didn’t go for too many,” said Jamieson.

The debutant was adjudged the player of the match for his figures of 2/42 with the ball and also a 76-run partnership with Ross Taylor that helped New Zealand post 273-8 in their 50 overs.

Jamieson scored 25 off 24 balls which included 1 four and 2 massive sixes. New Zealand were in all sorts of trouble at 200-8 but Jamieson hung around with Taylor and made sure that New Zealand had something to bowl to.

“The plan was pretty simple, take it to the 50 overs (about his batting stint with Ross Taylor), a total of around 230-240, we would have been happy, just wanted to stay there and stick with Ross, be there till the end,” he added.

India and New Zealand will now face each other in the dead rubber on Tuesday at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.