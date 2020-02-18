New Zealand vs India 2020: Why India will not miss Rohit Sharma in the Test series

Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the series due to injury.

India will take on New Zealand in a challenging two-match Test series starting from the 21st of February. India's opening batsman and limited overs vice-captain, Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the series due to an injury. While on the face of it, it might look as though India have been dealt a body blow by Rohit’s absence, this might not well be the case.

Rohit’s absence has opened the door for another young batsman to open the batting for India. Prithvi Shaw is just 20 years old, and is all set to play his first Test away from India. The diminutive batsman, who showed the world a glimpse of his talent when he bagged the Man of the Series award in his debut Test series against the West Indies, will be raring to go against the Kiwis.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli was impressed with the performance of the youngster after his debut. This is what the captain had to say.

"He looks like someone who can get you off to the kind of start that you require, especially to make the first mark in any series that you play. It's great to have a guy who is so fearless, and he isn't reckless, he's very confident about his game.”

However, the youngster was side-lined from the game after he accidentally consumed a drug which was banned.

Prithvi Shaw had a sensational start to his Test career.

Now, if Rohit was fit, Shaw would not have probably got a chance to return to the Test side. Rohit was in great form, and had formed a formidable opening partnership with Mayank Agarwal. It would have been really tough for the skipper to have dropped Mayank from the playing XI as well, to give Shaw a deserved chance.

Just birthday things 😃😃



Happy Birthday, Mayank Agarwal 🍰🥞🎂 pic.twitter.com/fwAUc8G9yS — BCCI (@BCCI) February 16, 2020

With Rohit injured, Shaw gets a chance to prove his worth to the team management. Rohit’s absence is indeed a blessing in disguise for the Indian team, as it will allow them to test the temperament of a youngster like Shaw in tough overseas conditions.

Advertisement

And, the good news for the side is that both Mayank and Shaw are in good form. While Mayank was amongst the runs in Tests during the whole of 2019, averaging a staggering 68.55, Shaw scored a blistering double hundred against Baroda in the Ranji Trophy in December 2019.

If Shaw performs well in the Test series, Kohli will indeed have a headache when Rohit returns from his injury layoff. But for now, India will not miss the Hitman in the Test series against New Zealand.