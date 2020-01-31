×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

New Zealand vs India, 4th T20, Hamilton: 3 standout players from the match 

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 31 Jan 2020, 18:42 IST

India have been incredible so far
India have been incredible so far

New Zealand hosted India at the Sky Stadium in Wellington for the 4th T20 in the five-match series. The visitors had already won the series and Virat Kohli decided to rest Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, and Ravindra Jadeja. The Kiwis won the toss and elected to bowl first, on a pitch that looked good for batting.

India had a good start, in terms of the run rate but they were losing wickets at regular intervals which left them in a spot of bother. In the 12th over, India were six down for 88. Then came a partnership between Manish Pandey and Shardul Thakur that saw the visitors score a good enough total of 165 for the loss of 8 wickets.

Chasing a par score, New Zealand started really well as after 12 overs, the Kiwis had just lost 2 wickets for 97 runs. But then came another downfall for the visitors as they managed to draw a game that they should have won quite easily. The Kiwis needed just 7 runs from the last 6 balls but they fell short by 1 run, which took us into another super over.

New Zealand managed 13 runs from their six balls and the score was chased down by India with two balls to spare. Here, we are going to take a look at the three standout players from the game.

#3 Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey played a mature innings
Manish Pandey played a mature innings

When India were almost down and out in the first innings, it was Manish Pandey's brilliant batting that powered India to a good enough score. He scored 50 runs from just 36 balls, with only three fours, which just goes on to show the maturity with which Pandey played on the day.

He knew he had to stay on the crease as long as possible and he did exactly that. Pandey was very busy on the pitch and he made sure that the Indian bowlers had a good total to defend. This was another showcase of how good Pandey really is as a finisher.

#2 Colin Munro

Colin Munro took the game to India
Colin Munro took the game to India

Colin Munro was by far New Zealand's best performer and the reason for that is - 166 can be a tricky chase as one doesn't know whether to go hard from the start or take the slow route. Munro played his natural game, took the game to the Indian bowling unit and made life easier for his middle order.

Advertisement

Munro scored a brilliant 64 from 47 balls, with six fours and three sixes. Unfortunately, the middle order couldn't finish the game off and Munro's brilliant innings came in a losing cause but nothing can be taken away from his hard-hitting.

#1 Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur came up with the goods
Shardul Thakur came up with the goods

Every series, for India, there has been someone new who has emerged as a match-winner and on Friday, we saw Shardul Thakur come off age and deliver a man of the match performance. Not only with the ball in hand, but also with the bat as he gave some much-needed support to Manish Pandey.

Thakur scored 20 runs from 15 balls and along with that, he gave away 33 runs from his four overs, picking up two wickets. The Mumbai seamer bowled the last over for India and thanks to his brilliant knuckleballs, India were able to draw the scores, which took the game into super over. Last match, the one who did that was Mohammed Shami and today, it was Thakur.

Published 31 Jan 2020, 18:42 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Manish Pandey Indian cricket team schedule Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli India vs New Zealand 2020 Teams & Squads
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Today
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe 2020
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020
Australia Women in Australia Tour Match 2020
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
India A in New Zealand 2020
Big Bash League
ICC Under 19 World Cup
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us