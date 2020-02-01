×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

New Zealand vs India 4th T20 - Super over misery continues for the Black Caps

Karan Ramesh Chandi
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
Modified 01 Feb 2020, 07:28 IST

Yet another loss for the Kiwi
Yet another loss for the Kiwi's in the Super Over, it is their fourth consecutive super over loss since the World Cup final


Another day, another super over and yet another loss for the Kiwis, they just can't seem wrap their heads around how to deal with that one final over. The super over misery for the Black Caps seems to be never-ending since the World Cup

Click these to add links (why this is important?)


Final in the recent times. Even after performing consistently in all the departments, they have time and again lost strack at the death, contrary to what India did in the last two matches. The other day it was Mohammed Shami who pulled off an amazing over defending just 9 runs, today it was Shardul Thakur who took up the responsibility of defending 7 off the final over.

KL Rahul’s 39, a quickfire 20 from Shardul Thakur and a gritty knock of 50 from Manish Pandey helped the visitor’s post a respectable target of 166 for the host’s. When Colin Munro (64) and Tim Seifert (57) were batting, it was quite obvious that New Zealand were going to win it easily, but the direct run out of Munro from the Indian skipper proved to be the turning point of the match. Ross Taylor with all the experience he has, ended up throwing his wicket in the final over of both the matches.

Tim Southee being the stand-in captain and the most experienced Kiwi bowler lost it in the super over.

The only difference between the two sides in this series has been the lack of intent by the New Zealand players, not a single player has risen to the occasion of finishing the job for the Kiwis. On the other hand, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer were the champions of the first two matches, Sharma and Shami did it for India in the third T20 while Pandey and Thakur displayed their class in the fourth T20.

Kane Williamson is the only player to have stood up for New Zealand every time, before his efforts getting crumbled.

India would look to whitewash New Zealand in the final T20 of what has been an exhilarating series, New Zealand moreover would like to at least have a consolation win to their names.

Published 01 Feb 2020, 07:28 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Tim Southee Virat Kohli T20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Yesterday
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Tomorrow, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020
Australia Women in Australia Tour Match 2020
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
India A in New Zealand 2020
Big Bash League
ICC Under 19 World Cup
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us