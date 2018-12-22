New Zealand vs India: Full Schedule, Match Timings and Broadcasting Details

India will travel to New Zealand after their tour of Australia

The Indian Cricket Team is currently in Australia where they are playing the longest format of the game that stands 1-1 in a four-match series which will be followed by a three-match One Day Internationals series which will end on January 18. Before this, they played three T20Is there which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The team won't be returning back to the country as another series is lined up for them which is against New Zealand in which the two teams will be playing five ODIs and three T20Is from January 23 to February 10 which will be hosted by New Zealand only.

New Zealand is right now hosting the Sri Lankan team in a two-match Test series. This Test series will be succeeded by three 50-over games and a solitary T20I which will be played between the two teams till January 11.

The schedule for India's tour of New Zealand has been announced which will begin at Napier where the first ODI will kickstart and will end at Hamilton where the final T20I will conclude the series. Also, this will be the first-ever series for Virat Kohli in New Zealand as the captain of the Indian team.

Here is the Full Schedule:

23-January: 1st One Day International in Napier at 7:30 AM (IST)

26-January: 2nd One Day International in Mount Maunganui at 7:30 AM (IST)

28-January: 3rd One Day International in Mount Maunganui at 7:30 AM (IST)

31-January: 4th One Day International in Hamilton at 7:30 AM (IST)

3-February: 5th One Day International in Wellington at 7:30 AM (IST)

6-February: 1st Twenty20 International in Wellington at 12:30 PM (IST)

8-February: 2nd Twenty20 International in Auckland at 11:30 AM (IST)

10-February: 3rd Twenty20 International in Hamilton at 12:30 PM (IST)

Broadcasting Channels:

Online: Hotstar

Television: Star Sports

