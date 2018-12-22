×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

New Zealand vs India: Full Schedule, Match Timings and Broadcasting Details

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
News
1.50K   //    22 Dec 2018, 13:01 IST

India will travel to New Zealand after their tour of Australia
India will travel to New Zealand after their tour of Australia

The Indian Cricket Team is currently in Australia where they are playing the longest format of the game that stands 1-1 in a four-match series which will be followed by a three-match One Day Internationals series which will end on January 18. Before this, they played three T20Is there which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The team won't be returning back to the country as another series is lined up for them which is against New Zealand in which the two teams will be playing five ODIs and three T20Is from January 23 to February 10 which will be hosted by New Zealand only.

New Zealand is right now hosting the Sri Lankan team in a two-match Test series. This Test series will be succeeded by three 50-over games and a solitary T20I which will be played between the two teams till January 11.

The schedule for India's tour of New Zealand has been announced which will begin at Napier where the first ODI will kickstart and will end at Hamilton where the final T20I will conclude the series. Also, this will be the first-ever series for Virat Kohli in New Zealand as the captain of the Indian team.

Here is the Full Schedule:

23-January: 1st One Day International in Napier at 7:30 AM (IST)

26-January: 2nd One Day International in Mount Maunganui at 7:30 AM (IST)

28-January: 3rd One Day International in Mount Maunganui at 7:30 AM (IST)

31-January: 4th One Day International in Hamilton at 7:30 AM (IST)

Advertisement

3-February: 5th One Day International in Wellington at 7:30 AM (IST)

6-February: 1st Twenty20 International in Wellington at 12:30 PM (IST)

8-February: 2nd Twenty20 International in Auckland at 11:30 AM (IST)

10-February: 3rd Twenty20 International in Hamilton at 12:30 PM (IST)

Broadcasting Channels:

Online: Hotstar

Television: Star Sports

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
New Zealand vs India 2019 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Virat Kohli
Sachin Arora
ANALYST
When New Zealand played their last international match...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 ODI knocks by New Zealand batsmen in India
RELATED STORY
5 Indian batsmen who have tormented New Zealand
RELATED STORY
5 Heartwarming gestures by sportsmen on the cricket field
RELATED STORY
Highest Test partnerships by Indians in New Zealand
RELATED STORY
5 current players with most sixes in international cricket
RELATED STORY
Away Test matches that India should have won but didn't
RELATED STORY
5 memorable last-ball wins in ICC World T20 history
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Post-match review
RELATED STORY
Winning overseas: The latest buzz in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st ODI | Wed, 23 Jan, 02:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 26 Jan, 02:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Mon, 28 Jan, 02:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
4th ODI | Thu, 31 Jan, 02:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
5th ODI | Sun, 03 Feb, 02:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st T20I | Wed, 06 Feb, 07:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd T20I | Fri, 08 Feb, 06:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 10 Feb, 07:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
South Africa v Pakistan ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
England Lions in India 2019 Tour Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us