New Zealand vs India: 'Jadeja outstanding, Chahal a banker' - Virat Kohli impressed with bowlers after another dominating win

Raj
ANALYST
News
Published 26 Jan 2020, 16:26 IST
Virat Kohli
After the batsmen chased 203 in the first T20, the Indian bowlers stepped up and took control as they restricted New Zealand to 132 on a sluggish track in Auckland. Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and then Yuzvendra Chahal combined to not only apply screws but also pick up wickets at regular intervals to clip the wings of the hosts.

This target was never going to bother the power-packed Indian batting order. Led by KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, they cruised past the target with absolute ease. This effort pleased the Indian captain who lauded the all-round effort by the side.


"I think we backed it up with another good performance today especially with the ball. The bowlers stood up and took control. I think the lines and lengths we bowled today, sticking to one side of the wicket and being sure of what we wanted to bowl. It was a very good feature for us as team. That helped us restrict a strong side like New Zealand to such a low total," the skipper said after the match.

Kolhi said that the pitch was good enough for 160 and lauded the bowlers for keeping the opposition in check.

"I think the pitch was good enough for a score of 160 in the first innings. We understood the angles of the field better, how the pitch was playing, how the New Zealand batsmen were approaching. We had to make a few changes and I had to think on my feet as a captain. I think Jadeja was outstanding, once again Chahal was a banker. Bumrah was amazing as well. I think we backed it up in the field. The surface gripped a bit," he further added. 

Speaking about the side, Kohli said that he would still go in with the same side as they got the job done in the first two matches.

"When you have a complete performance like that, it helps. This same side has won us two games. I know New Zealand are going to bounce back hard. We need to bring our A game again and we are up for the challenge. I think the dimensions of Hamilton are better than Auckland, it's an even field for the bowlers," Kohli said. 

Modified 26 Jan 2020, 16:26 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ravindra Jadeja Virat Kohli BCCI Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Today
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
