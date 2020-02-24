New Zealand vs India - Sometimes scores don’t reflect form: Virat Kohli on recent struggle with the bat

Team India captain Virat Kohli does not want to read too much into his low run of scores as he believes the scores do not reflect the way he has been batting. The skipper is not focusing on what people are saying on the outside as he wants to keep at things that have given him success.

Kohli has not been able to be anywhere close to his prolific best in this tour – his scores read 45, 11, 38, 11 in the five T20s; 51, 15, 9 in the ODIs and 2 and 19 in the 1st Test match.

“I am absolutely fine. I am batting really well. I feel that sometimes scores don’t reflect the way you are batting and that’s what can happen when you don’t execute what you want to well,” Kohli told reporters at the end of the Wellington Test match.

Kohli also said that when a player has been playing for a long time, he will encounter a phase when the scores do not reflect the way a player has batting. He also does not want to give it too much attention as it could well keep piling on.

“I think it’s about staying in a good space and I know the chat on the outside changes with one innings. But I don’t think like that. If I thought like people on the outside, I would probably be on the outside right now,” Kohli said.

Speaking about the challenges about playing in New Zealand, the skipper said that he and his side would stick to the template which has been giving them success instead of bothering about what is being said after the loss in Wellington.