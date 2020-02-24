×
New Zealand vs India - Sometimes scores don’t reflect form: Virat Kohli on recent struggle with the bat

Raj
ANALYST
News
Modified 24 Feb 2020, 13:23 IST

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli

Team India captain Virat Kohli does not want to read too much into his low run of scores as he believes the scores do not reflect the way he has been batting. The skipper is not focusing on what people are saying on the outside as he wants to keep at things that have given him success.

Kohli has not been able to be anywhere close to his prolific best in this tour – his scores read 45, 11, 38, 11 in the five T20s; 51, 15, 9 in the ODIs and 2 and 19 in the 1st Test match.


“I am absolutely fine. I am batting really well. I feel that sometimes scores don’t reflect the way you are batting and that’s what can happen when you don’t execute what you want to well,” Kohli told reporters at the end of the Wellington Test match.

Kohli also said that when a player has been playing for a long time, he will encounter a phase when the scores do not reflect the way a player has batting. He also does not want to give it too much attention as it could well keep piling on.

“I think it’s about staying in a good space and I know the chat on the outside changes with one innings. But I don’t think like that. If I thought like people on the outside, I would probably be on the outside right now,” Kohli said.

Speaking about the challenges about playing in New Zealand, the skipper said that he and his side would stick to the template which has been giving them success instead of bothering about what is being said after the loss in Wellington. 

Published 24 Feb 2020, 13:23 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb
IND 165/10 & 191/10
NZ 348/10 & 9/0
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
