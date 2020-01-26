×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

New Zealand vs India: We were 15-20 runs short, India were clinical - Kane Williamson

Raj
ANALYST
News
Published 26 Jan 2020, 17:34 IST
26 Jan 2020, 17:34 IST


KL Rahul ensured that he stayed till the end and took his team past the victory line.<p>" height="396" width="594" />

KL Rahul ensured that he stayed till the end and took his team past the victory line.


Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat first on a surface which he expected would be sluggish. He was proven right, but the Indian bowlers were on song as they restricted the hosts to 132 in their first innings. This was never going to be enough to ruffle the power Indian batting order. The chase was powered by KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer as India cantered home to a convincing win.

“It was a tough day and the wicket was quite different from the first game. As a batting unit, we needed probably another 15-20 runs more for a competitive total. Credit to the Indian bowlers for the way they restricted us, credit to the Indian side that put us under pressure and outplayed us in all the departments,” New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said after the match.

New Zealand did put on early pressure on India when they dismissed Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma within first five overs. However, KL Rahul decided to drop anchor and along with Shreyas Iyer took the game away from the hosts. 






“Even if we had 130 on the board on a small ground, we knew we had to take early wickets. I think with the spinners, we were able to take the game to a point where something had to give. They showed the experience and took the game deeper, they were clinical,” Williamson added.

In what his side needed to do better in the remaining games, Williamson said that they needed to bat well and keep moving forward as a group.

“We need to bat a little better perhaps. That’s something we would like to do. I don’t think the surface changed too much. We needed to take a couple of wickets on the sluggish wicket. We were probably 15-20 runs than where we wanted to be. We need to be better in the next match. We need to keep moving forward as a group as we’re up against a tough side like India. That’s a great thing, we get to test ourselves against the best," the New Zealand captain said. 

Modified 26 Jan 2020, 17:34 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Kane Williamson Virat Kohli BCCI Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Today
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Australia in South Africa 2020
Australia Women in Australia Tour Match 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
India A in New Zealand 2020
Big Bash League
ICC Under 19 World Cup
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
England Lions in Australia 2020
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us