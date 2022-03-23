New Zealand vs Netherlands, Only T20I 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

New Zealand and the Netherlands will meet against each other in the only T20I at McLean Park, Napier, on March 25, Friday.

Ahead of the only T20I, the Netherlands are expected to play one T20 as part of a warm-up fixture. Tom Latham will be leading the Black Caps while Pieter Seelaar will be captaining the Netherlands team in this game.

After a top Super Smash season, all-rounder Michael Bracewell and keeper-batter Dane Cleaver made it to the white-ball squads for the Netherlands series.

Bracewell will be part of both the ODI and T20I squads, while Cleaver has made it to the T20I squad.

Head-to-head record: New Zealand vs Netherlands in T20Is

The two sides met once in the T20I format and the Black Caps came out victorious quite comfortably. New Zealand have a decent squad this time around and would be keen to add another victory to their kitty.

The last time they met the Netherlands was in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2014 when NZ won by six wickets.

New Zealand vs Netherlands, Only T20I 2022: Match schedule & timings (All times in IST)

Only T20I: March 25

Venue: McLean Park, Napier, 11:40 AM

New Zealand vs Netherlands, Only T20I 2022 Telecast & live streaming details

Fans can catch live action on the Amazon Prime Video app in India.

Here's a list of streaming and telecast details for the New Zealand vs Netherlands, Only T20I:

India: Amazon Prime Video

New Zealand: Spark Sport

New Zealand vs Netherlands, Only T20I 2022: Squads

New Zealand T20I Squad

Tom Latham (C) (WK), Doug Bracewel, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver (Wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young

Netherlands T20I Squad

Pieter Seelaar (C), Stephan Myburgh, Max O'Dowd, Scott Edwards (WK), Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Aryan Dutt, Logan van Beek, Philippe Boissevain, Brandon Glover, Fred Klaassen, Ryan Klein, Clayton Floyd, Boris Gorlee, Shariz Ahmad

