New Zealand vs Pakistan 2025 ODI series: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 2025 ODI series will begin on Saturday, March 29, with the first match scheduled to start at 3.30am IST. The series will comprise three matches, taking place across three different venues in New Zealand.

The Kiwis recently hosted Pakistan for a five-match T20I series, where they emerged victorious by a 4-1 scoreline. The home team will be keen to replicate that performance in the ODI format now.

Big names like Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Michael Bracewell, Will Young and Henry Nicholls will be a part of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2025 ODI series. Before the first ball is bowled, here's a quick preview for the three-match series.

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2025 ODI series full schedule

The ODI series will take place from March 29 to April 5, in New Zealand. McLean Park in Napier will host the first ODI, followed by fixtures at the Seddon Park in Hamilton and the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Here's the schedule:

1st ODI - March 29, 3.30am IST.

2nd ODI - April 2, 3.30am IST.

3rd ODI - April 5, 3.30am IST.

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2025 ODI series match timings in IST

All three matches have an early start time of 3.30am IST for the Indian audiences. Fans residing in New Zealand can watch the matches live from 11am Local Time onwards, while as per GMT, the start time will be 10pm of the previous day.

New Zealand vs Pakistan ODI series 2025 squads

New Zealand

Michael Bracewell (c), Adithya Ashok, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Hay (wk), Nick Kelly, Muhammad Abbas, Nathan Smith, William O'Rourke, Ben Sears and Jacob Duffy.

Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan (c and wk), Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Irfan Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Akif Javed, Mohammad Ali, Sufiyan Muqeem, Haris Rauf and Usman Khan.

New Zealand vs Pakistan ODI series 2025 live streaming details

India: Sony LIV and FanCode.

