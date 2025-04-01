New Zealand vs Pakistan 2025 ODI series: Seddon Park, Hamilton pitch history and ODI records

Seddon Park will host the second ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand on April 2. The match will start at 3.30am IST (11am Local Time) in Hamilton.

It is a must-win match for Pakistan because they lost the opening game of the three-game series in Napier by 73 runs. The Men in Green have struggled to win matches on this tour even though a majority of the first-choice Kiwi players are busy with IPL 2025.

On that note, here's a glance at the pitch history of the venue for the second ODI between New Zealand and Pakistan.

Seddon Park, Hamilton ODI records

New Zealand have a phenomenal 25-7 win-loss record in ODI matches hosted by Hamilton. The venue has hosted 40 ODIs, where teams winning the toss have also won the match 18 times.

Here are some other crucial numbers to know from the previous ODI matches played in Hamilton:

ODI matches played: 40

Won by teams batting first: 14

Won by teams batting second: 23

Highest individual score: 181* - Matthew Hayden (AUS) vs New Zealand, 2007

Best bowling figures: 6/33 - Trent Boult (NZ) vs Australia, 2017

Highest team total: 363/4 - West Indies vs New Zealand, 2014

Lowest team total: 92 - India vs New Zealand, 2019

Highest successful run-chase: 350/9 - New Zealand vs Australia, 2007

Average first innings score: 233.

Seddon Park, Hamilton pitch report

The pitch report will be broadcasted live from Hamilton just before the toss happens. Generally, the venue offers batter-friendly surfaces, and big scores are common at this venue.

Fast bowlers also receive some help from the conditions. If the batters tackle the new ball well, they can score loads of runs in Hamilton.

Seddon Park, Hamilton last ODI match

New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka by 113 runs in an ODI hosted by Hamilton on January 8, 2025. Half-centuries from Rachin Ravindra and Mark Chapman guided the Kiwis to a 255-run total. In response, the Sri Lankan team got all out for 142.

Fast bowler Will O'Rourke took a three-wicket haul for the home team. Here's a short summary of the scores:

Brief scores: New Zealand 255 (Rachin Ravindra 79, Maheesh Theekshana 4/44) beat Sri Lanka 142 (Kamindu Mendis 64, Will O'Rourke 3/31) by 113 runs.

